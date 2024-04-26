EUR/JPY extends rally above 167.50 following BoJ rate decision

- EUR/JPY gains ground near 167.20 amid the weaker JPY on Friday.
- The BoJ kept interest rates steady around zero on Friday.
- ECB’s Nagel said he would be in favor of a rate cut in June.
The EUR/JPY cross drifts higher to 167.20, its highest level since 2008, during the Asian trading hours on Friday. The uptick of the cross is supported by the weaker Japanese Yen (JPY) after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced its policy decision.
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) board members decided to leave the key interest rate unchanged at 0% at its April policy meeting on Friday, as widely expected. The Japanese central bank hiked rates for the first time since 2007 in its March meeting, ending Japan’s negative interest rate era that began in 2016.
Furthermore, the BoJ provided new forecasts predicting that inflation would remain close to its 2% target over the next three years, indicating that it is prepared to raise borrowing rates later this year. The central bank added it would continue to purchase government bonds in accordance with guidance decided in March to acquire around 6 trillion yen ($38.45 billion) per month. Following the meeting, the Japanese Yen (JPY) attracts some sellers against the Euro (EUR).
The recent consumer inflation in Tokyo declined sharply in April. The Statistics Bureau of Japan reported on Friday that the headline Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April rose 1.8% YoY, compared to the previous reading of a 2.6% rise. Meanwhile, the Tokyo CPI ex Fresh Food, Energy increased 1.8% YoY versus 2.7% expected and the previous reading of 2.9% rise. The softer inflation in Tokyo also weighs on the safe-haven JPY.
On the Euro front, European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Joachim Nagel said on Wednesday that he would be in favor of a rate cut in June, adding that such a step would not necessarily be followed by a series of rate cuts. The ECB’s Fabio Panetta said small interest rate cuts will stem the risk of prolonged economic stagnation in the euro area.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|167.21
|Today Daily Change
|0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|167.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|164.5
|Daily SMA50
|163.46
|Daily SMA100
|161.07
|Daily SMA200
|159.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|167.09
|Previous Daily Low
|165.93
|Previous Weekly High
|165.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|162.67
|Previous Monthly High
|165.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|160.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|166.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|166.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|166.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|165.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|165.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|167.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|167.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|168.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades with negative bias, holds above 1.0700 as traders await US PCE Price Index
EUR/USD edges lower during the Asian session on Friday and moves away from a two-week high, around the 1.0740 area touched the previous day. Spot prices trade around the 1.0725-1.0720 region and remain at the mercy of the US Dollar price dynamics ahead of the crucial US data.
USD/JPY jumps above 156.00 on BoJ's steady policy
USD/JPY has come under intense buying pressure, surging past 156.00 after the Bank of Japan kept the key rate unchanged but tweaked its policy statement. The BoJ maintained its fiscal year 2024 and 2025 core inflation forecasts, disappointing the Japanese Yen buyers.
Gold price flatlines as traders look to US PCE Price Index for some meaningful impetus
Gold price lacks any firm intraday direction and is influenced by a combination of diverging forces. The weaker US GDP print and a rise in US inflation benefit the metal amid subdued USD demand. Hawkish Fed expectations cap the upside as traders await the release of the US PCE Price Index.
Sei Price Prediction: SEI is in the zone of interest after a 10% leap
Sei price has been in recovery mode for almost ten days now, following a fall of almost 65% beginning in mid-March. While the SEI bulls continue to show strength, the uptrend could prove premature as massive bearish sentiment hovers above the altcoin’s price.
US economy: Slower growth with stronger inflation
The US Dollar strengthened, and stocks fell after statistical data from the US. The focus was on the preliminary estimate of GDP for the first quarter. Annualised quarterly growth came in at just 1.6%, down from the 2.5% and 3.4% previously forecast.