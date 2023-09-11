EUR/JPY drops to 156.80 following BoJ’s Ueda hawkish comments

The EUR/JPY cross loses traction below the 157.00 mark during the early European trading hours on Monday. The cross currently trades near 156.65, losing 0.97% for the day. That said, the recent Japanese policymaker's comment is the main driver for the pair’s movement on Monday. Market players await the key European Central Bank event on Thursday for fresh impetus. On Friday, the German Harmonised Consumer Price Index (HICP) for August came in at 6.4% YoY, as the market expected whereas the core CPI remained unchanged at 6.1%, Destatis reported on Friday. Furthermore, the Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter (Q2) grew 0.1% versus 0.3% prior, missing market expectations at 0.3%. The discouraging data might convince the European Central Bank (ECB) to abandon its hawkish stance for the upcoming meeting. The majority of analysts expect the European Central Bank (ECB) to keep interest rates steady at its September policy meeting on Thursday, according to a Reuters poll. The ECB's stance is dependent on incoming economic data. However, the recent Bank of Japan (BoJ) recent comment boosts the Japanese Yen (JPY) against its rivals on Monday. In response to Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda's hawkish statements, the Japanese yen (JPY) strengthened broadly and the benchmark 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yield hit the highest level since January 2014. Ueda stated in the interview on Monday that the central bank could exit its negative interest rate policy when its inflation target of 2% is near. Policymakers also said that the BOJ would have sufficient evidence by the end of the year to evaluate whether interest rates should stay negative. Moving on, the Eurozone Industrial Production MoM for July will be due on Wednesday. The attention will shift to the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision on Thursday. On Thursday, Japanese Industrial Production for July will be released. Traders will take cues from these figures and find trading opportunities around the EUR/JPY cross.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.