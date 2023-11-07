EUR/JPY cracks 15-year high, sees 161.00

- The EUR/JPY ticked into a new decade-and-a-half high bid, touching the high side of 161.00.
- EU Retail Sales coming around the corner for Wednesday.
- Japan data continues to sour, steepening Yen declines.
The EUR/JPY clipped the 161.00 handle on Tuesday, etching in a 15-year high as the pair clatters along the ceiling heading into a round of EU Retail Sales figures.
Japan Overall Household Spending for the year into September missed expectations early Tuesday, printing at -2.8% and accelerating the decline from August's -2.5% and missing the median market expectation of -2.7%.
EU Retail Sales are slated for Wednesday's European market session, and markets are expecting further downside in the long tail of the data with an improvement on the cards for the month-on-month figure.
Annualized Retail Sales into September are expected to print at -3.2% versus August's YoY of -2.1%, while September's MoM figure is forecast to rebound from -1.2% to just -0.2%.
EUR/JPY Technical Outlook
The EUR/JPY's bump into the 161.00 handle sets a fifteen year high for the pair, and is continuing to push further away from the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) after rebounding from last week's swing low into the 158.00 price level. The Euro has closed four straight green days against the Yen.
Momentum has been thinning out, and a recent bout of chart congestion between 160.00 and 158.00 has left technical indicators to spool down into their midranges. On the low side, long-term technical support is at the 200-day SMA, far below current price action at 152.00.
EUR/JPY Daily Chart
EUR/JPY Technical Levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|160.9
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|160.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|158.78
|Daily SMA50
|158.14
|Daily SMA100
|157.5
|Daily SMA200
|151.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|160.98
|Previous Daily Low
|160.15
|Previous Weekly High
|160.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|157.7
|Previous Monthly High
|160.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|154.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|160.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|160.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|160.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|159.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|159.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|161.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|161.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|161.97
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to the 1.0700 area as the Dollar loses strength Premium
EUR/USD bottomed at 1.0663 and then started a recovery as the US Dollar lost momentum. A reversal to the downside in US Treasury yields and positive risk sentiment weighed on the Greenback. The pair is hovering around the 1.0700 area and is holding a modestly bullish tone ahead of the Asian session.
GBP/USD holds onto losses as it consolidates around 1.2300
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and slumped toward 1.2250 on Tuesday. Later, as the US Dollar lost momentum, amid a reversal in Treasury yields and as stocks in Wall Street turned positive, the pair trimmed losses and climbed to the 1.2300 area.
Gold at risk of extending its near term decline Premium
Gold stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory at around $1,960 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. Renewed USD strength weighs on XAU/USD even though the 10-year US Treasury bond yield fails to build on Monday's recovery.
Ordinals-based meme coin rallies 40% after Binance listing
Bitcoin-based DeFi protocol Ordinals made headlines in the past couple of months and has since become a rather familiar name among traders and investors. This familiarity seems to have been accidentally exploited by a token listed on Binance, which resulted in a meme coin rally on Tuesday.
MULN drops back below $0.30, but production of EV delivery vans has begun
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock has traded 7% lower on Tuesday but is using the 9-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $0.29 as support. A favorite retail electric vehicle (EV) stock, MULN has been in a short-term uptrend for the past two weeks as production of its two primary commercial vehicles has ramped up.