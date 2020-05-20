EUR/JPY clings to modest daily gains, bulls await a sustained move beyond 118.00 mark

- EUR/JPY regains some traction on Wednesday, albeit struggled to find acceptance above 118.00.
- Doubts about a potential COVID-19 vaccine benefitted the safe-haven JPY and capped the upside.
- The headline Eurozone CPI missed flash estimates and also did little to provide any fresh impetus.
The EUR/JPY cross held on to its modest daily gains near the 117.80 and had a rather muted reaction to the final Eurozone CPI report.
Following the previous day's intraday pullback from five-week tops, the cross managed to regain some positive traction on Wednesday. The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through and the EUR/JPY cross continued with its struggle to find acceptance above the 118.00 round-figure mark.
The shared currency remained well supported by the Franco-German proposal for a €500 billion European recovery fund. Bulls seemed rather unaffected by Wednesday release of softer-than-expected final Eurozone CPI, which missed the flash estimate and came in at 0.3% for April.
Meanwhile, doubts on a potential vaccine for the deadly virus benefitted the Japanese yen's perceived safe-haven status and capped the upside for the EUR/JPY cross. Reports on Tuesday indicated that the US drugmaker Moderna had provided insufficient data to determine the vaccine’s efficacy.
The negative factor, to a larger extent, was negated by a strong rally in the US equity futures. This coupled with speculations that the Bank of Japan might introduce extraordinary easing measures at an unscheduled meeting on Friday remained supportive of a mildly bid tone surrounding the cross.
However, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the 118.00 mark before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. Above the mentioned level, bulls might aim to test the 118.50 supply zone before eventually darting towards reclaiming the 119.00 mark.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|117.8
|Today Daily Change
|0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|117.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|116.2
|Daily SMA50
|117.48
|Daily SMA100
|119
|Daily SMA200
|119.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|118.2
|Previous Daily Low
|117.03
|Previous Weekly High
|116.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|115.3
|Previous Monthly High
|119.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|115.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|117.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|117.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|117.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|116.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|115.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|118.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|118.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|119.39
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, is alternating gains with losses on Tuesday around the 99.70 region. All the attention will be on the testimony by Fed’s Powell.