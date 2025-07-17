EUR/JPY clings to gains near mid-172.00s, remains close to YTD peak amid a weaker JPY

- EUR/JPY attracts some dip-buyers and reverses the overnight pullback from a one-year top.
- Reduced BoJ rate hike bets and domestic political uncertainty continue to undermine the JPY.
- Resurgent USD demand weighs on the Euro, albeit doing little to hinder the pair’s move up.
The EUR/JPY cross regains positive traction following the previous day's turnaround from the 173.25 area or a fresh one-year peak and sticks to its intraday gains through the first half of the European session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade around mid-172.00s, up 0.20% for the day, and remain well supported by the prevalent selling bias surrounding the Japanese Yen (JPY).
Data released earlier today showed that Japan clocked a smaller-than-expected trade surplus in June as exports fell for the second straight month amid persistent headwinds from US trade tariffs. This comes on top of slowing economic growth, declining real wages, and signs of cooling inflation in Japan, which could complicate the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) policy normalization path. Apart from this, domestic political uncertainty has been a key factor behind the JPY's relative underperformance and lending support to the EUR/JPY cross.
Meanwhile, recent polls indicate that Japan’s ruling coalition – the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito – might lose its majority in the Upper House election on July 20. The outcome could further heighten both fiscal and political risks in Japan and also complicate trade negotiations amid the looming US trade tariffs. In fact, US President Donald Trump issued notices to key trading partners last week, including Japan, which faces a punishing 25% tariff on exports to America amid stalled US-Japan trade talks.
Apart from this, reduced safe-haven demand is seen as another factor undermining the JPY's safe-haven status and acting as a tailwind for the EUR/JPY cross. The intraday move higher seems rather unaffected by the emergence of fresh selling around the shared currency, pressured by a broadly firmer US Dollar (USD). Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the spot prices is to the upside as the market focus now shifts to Japan's National CPI report on Friday.
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.35%
|0.08%
|0.49%
|0.45%
|0.88%
|0.40%
|0.33%
|EUR
|-0.35%
|-0.26%
|0.12%
|0.13%
|0.55%
|0.08%
|0.00%
|GBP
|-0.08%
|0.26%
|0.42%
|0.36%
|0.79%
|0.31%
|0.25%
|JPY
|-0.49%
|-0.12%
|-0.42%
|-0.09%
|0.35%
|-0.09%
|-0.17%
|CAD
|-0.45%
|-0.13%
|-0.36%
|0.09%
|0.51%
|-0.06%
|-0.12%
|AUD
|-0.88%
|-0.55%
|-0.79%
|-0.35%
|-0.51%
|-0.57%
|-0.55%
|NZD
|-0.40%
|-0.08%
|-0.31%
|0.09%
|0.06%
|0.57%
|-0.07%
|CHF
|-0.33%
|-0.00%
|-0.25%
|0.17%
|0.12%
|0.55%
|0.07%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
