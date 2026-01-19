EUR/JPY climbs above 183.50 as EU counters Trump’s tariff threats

EUR/JPY appreciates after three days of losses, trading around 183.60 during the Asian hours on Monday. The currency cross receives support as the Euro (EUR) receives support after European Union (EU) ambassadors agreed Sunday to step up efforts to dissuade US President Donald Trump from imposing tariffs on European allies, while preparing retaliation if duties proceed, diplomats said.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said that he would impose tariffs on eight European countries opposing his proposal to acquire Greenland. Trump stated that a 10% tariff would be levied on goods from EU members Denmark, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Finland, as well as Britain and Norway, effective February 1, until the US is permitted to purchase Greenland, per Bloomberg.

Japan’s Industrial Production fell 2.7% month-over-month (MoM) in November 2025, slightly worse than the 2.6% preliminary estimate, reversing October’s 1.5% gain and marking the sharpest decline since January 2024.

The upside in EUR/JPY cross may be capped as the Japanese Yen (JPY) gains support from expectations of Bank of Japan (BoJ) rate hikes and prospects of increased fiscal spending under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

However, the Japanese central bank is widely expected to hold its policy rate at 0.75% this week, though markets are monitoring the possibility of a move in June. Last week, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated that the central bank remains prepared to raise rates if economic and price developments evolve in line with its outlook.

Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama signaled the possibility of coordinated intervention with the United States to support the weak currency. On Friday, Katayama reiterated that all options remain on the table, including direct market intervention, to address the recent depreciation of the Japanese Yen.