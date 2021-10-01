EUR/JPY capped below 129.00 after rejection at 130.50 area

- The euro consolidates below 129.00 contained above 128.50.
- A stronger yen hampers euro recovery.
- Surging Eurozone inflation adds negative pressure on the EUR.
The euro has found support at 128.50 and has been trading sideways below 129.00 on Friday. The pair is consolidating after a two-day decline from a relevant resistance area at 130.50/70.
The euro fails to rebound against a stronger yen
The common currency has been unable to post a relevant recovery on Friday after having depreciated about 1.35% over the previous two days. The pair has failed to take advantage of a broad-based USD pullback, as the Japanese yen has picked up momentum on the back of softer US T-Bond yields and favoured by investors' concerns about the impasse on the US Congres regarding the debt limit.
The macroeconomic calendar has not been particularly supportive of the euro either. Eurozone inflation accelerated 3,4% year-on-year in September, from 3% in August reaching its highest level since 2008. These figures are confronting ECB’s idea of a temporary inflation spike and raising concerns about the impact on the Area’s growth prospects.
EUR/JPY moving sideways between 128.50 and 129.00
The pair seems to have found support at 128.50 after breaking support area 129.50/60. Below here, the next potential support levels might be at the 127.90/128.00 area (August 19, September 23 low) and then 127.30 (February 18 low)
On the upside, the pair should return above the mentioned 129.50/60, where the 50 and 100-day SMA lie, to ease bearish pressure and attempt to reach 130.00 before aiming to a key resistance area between 130.50 and 130.75 (September 3, 8, and 29 highs).
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.85
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|128.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.54
|Daily SMA50
|129.52
|Daily SMA100
|130.79
|Daily SMA200
|129.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|129.96
|Previous Daily Low
|128.79
|Previous Weekly High
|129.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.93
|Previous Monthly High
|130.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|128.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|128.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|127.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|130.83
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.16 amid better mood, ahead of US Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD has pared some of the weekly losses and trades around 1.16 as the safe-haven dollar retreats from the highs. Markets are in a better mood after US Core PCE only met expectations and did not exceed them. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is up next.
GBP/USD soars to 1.3550, shrugging off UK petrol issues
GBP/USD has recovered and trades around 1.3550 up on the day. The move comes as the dollar somewhat eases, despite a risk-off mood in markets. Shortages at UK petrol stations continue weighing on the pound. The final UK Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 57.1 points.
XAU/USD has a solid base after the quick recovery
What goes down, must come up – after gold tumbled down toward $1,700, it bounced quickly and is trading above $1,750 at the time of writing. The better market mood has pushed the dollar lower, and the precious metal is benefiting from the dollar's decline.
Ethereum’s Triple Halving is happening as circulating supply plunges
Downtrend in Ethereum reserves across exchanges continues, supply shock is brewing in ETH. Active addresses holding ETH for less than 30 days are rising. Social volume is on the decline, analysts conclude that it is conducive for a bullish breakout in the short term.
Wake Up Wall Street: Friday feeling flees as more losses on the cards
Equity markets remain cautious despite another slew of losses for the main indices on Thursday to close out September and the quarter.