EUR/JPY bounces off few pips from multi-day low, retakes 149.00 mark

- EUR/JPY trades with a negative bias for the third successive day, though lacks follow-through.
- Fresh worries about a global economic downturn benefit the JPY and exert some pressure.
- Bets for more ECB rate hikes in the coming months underpin the Euro and help limit losses.
The EUR/JPY cross drifts lower for the third successive day and drops to a multi-day low during the first half of trading action on Wednesday. Spot prices, however, recover a few pips during the early European session and bounce back to the 149.00 mark in the last hour.
Worries about a global economic downturn continue to weigh on investors' sentiment, which benefits the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) and exerts some downward pressure on the EUR/JPY cross. The concerns were fueled by weaker Chinese macro data, showing that the trade surplus sank to a 13-month low in May in the wake of a surprise slump in exports. This, in turn, suggested that overseas demand for Chinese goods remained weak and posed additional headwinds for the world's second-largest economy.
Apart from this, the prospect of Japanese authorities intervening in the markets might further underpin the JPY and contribute to offered tone surrounding the EUR/JPY cross. The shared currency, on the other hand, is pressured by discouraging German Industrial Production figures, French Trade Balance and French Trade Balance. That said, a big divergence in the monetary policy stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and the European Central Bank (ECB) holds back bears from placing fresh bets around the EUR/JPY cross.
Against the backdrop of the recent hawkish comments by several ECB officials, President Christine Lagarde said earlier this week that there is no clear evidence that underlying inflation has peaked. This, in turn, reaffirms expectations that the ECB is not done raising rates despite the recent fall in consumer inflation. It is worth recalling that the headline Eurozone CPI decelerated more than anticipated, to the 6.1% YoY rate in May from the 7.0% previous and the Core CPI slowed from the 5.6% YoY rate in April to 5.3% last month.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of the Euro bulls and supports prospects for the emergence of fresh buying around the EUR/GBP cross. Hence, any meaningful downside is more likely to remain limited, at least for the time being.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|149.04
|Today Daily Change
|-0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|149.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|149.15
|Daily SMA50
|147.73
|Daily SMA100
|145.05
|Daily SMA200
|144.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.72
|Previous Daily Low
|148.82
|Previous Weekly High
|151.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.59
|Previous Monthly High
|151.62
|Previous Monthly Low
|146.14
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|149.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|148.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|148.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|147.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|150.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0700 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is holding steady near 1.0700 in the European session, having recovered some ground. The pair is capitalizing on the renewed US Dollar weakness, despite a tepid risk sentiment. The mixed German Industrial Production data keep the EUR/USD upside capped.
GBP/USD bounces toward 1.2450 as US Dollar struggles
GBP/USD is recovering ground toward 1.2450, as the US Dollar turns south again in the European session. Traders remain cautious, in the face of British economic concerns and ahead of UK PM Rishi Sunak’s US visit.
Gold drops sharply below $1,960 as USD Index extends recovery
Gold price has displayed a sharp drop to near $1,960.00 in the European session. The precious metal is trying to come out of the woods. A minor sell-off in the Gold price has been propelled by a recovery extension in the US Dollar Index.
MATIC price struggles to recover after $95 million transfer from whale to Binance
Ethereum network’s largest scaling solution, MATIC, wiped out its gains from the past week in response to the US Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) crackdown on the token.
BoC Interest Rate Decision: Steady in June, rate hikes might come back later in the year
The Bank of Canada is set to keep interest rates unchanged at 4.5% for the third meeting in a row on Wednesday, having become the first major central bank to hit the pause button on interest rates hikes in March.