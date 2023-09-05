EUR/JPY battle to regain the 20-day SMA, bears remain resilient

- EUR/JPY bears are presenting a battle to the bulls at the 20-day SMA, with the buyers struggling to consolidate above.
- The daily chart flashes bullish signals, with the four-hour indicators indicating at exhaustion.
- Fundamentals favour the EUR over the JPY.
On Tuesday, the EUR/JPY cross slightly advanced to the 158.36 area over the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), but the buyers struggle to make a significant upward movement.
The technical analysis of the daily chart suggests a neutral to bullish stance for EUR/JPY as the bulls work on recovering their ground and seem to be slow. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) demonstrates a favourable upward trend above its midline, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) histogram displays fading red bars.
However, on the four-hour chart, the same indicators show signs of bullish exhaustion, with the RSI turning south and the MACD displaying flat green bars.
Regarding trends, the pair is above the 20,100,200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), pointing towards the prevailing strength of the bulls in the larger context. However, if the buyers fail to consolidate above the 20-day SMA, another downward leg may be in sight for the pair. On the fundamental’s side, the outlook is more favourable for the EUR, mainly driven by monetary policy divergences between the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ).
EUR/JPY Levels to watch
Support levels: 158.37 (20-day SMA), 158.00, 157.00.
Resistance levels: 159.00, 159.50, 160.00
EUR/JPY Daily Chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|158.36
|Today Daily Change
|0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|158.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|158.35
|Daily SMA50
|157.1
|Daily SMA100
|153.58
|Daily SMA200
|148.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|158.25
|Previous Daily Low
|157.33
|Previous Weekly High
|159.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|157.06
|Previous Monthly High
|159.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|155.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|157.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|157.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|157.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|156.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|156.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|158.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|158.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|159.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close since early June near 1.0700 Premium
EUR/USD broke below 1.0760 on Tuesday and tumbled. The pair posted its lowest daily close since early November. It is consolidating around 1.0720 as the US Dollar holds onto gains amidst cautious markets and higher Treasury yields.
AUD/USD consolidates below 0.6400 ahead of Australian GDP data Premium
AUD/USD posted its lowest daily close since early November, below 0.6400. The pair continues to face downward pressure, influenced by cautious market sentiment and a stronger US Dollar. Australian Q2 GDP is due on Wednesday.
Gold drops below $1,930 as US yields push higher Premium
Gold price turned south in the second half of the day and declined below $1,930. The broad-based US Dollar strength and the 2% increase seen in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield makes it difficult for XAU/USD to shake off the bearish pressure.
Solana price jumps 7% as Visa outlines plan to use SOL blockchain for USDC payments
Solana (SOL) price has stayed glued to monthly lows over the past week despite an influx of funds from institutional players reaching up to $700,000. This capital inflow and a steady rise in Total Value Locked (TVL) failed to catalyze an uptrend for SOL, but things seem to have changed following a recent announcement.
NIO price slides on poor Chinese data
Nio (NIO), the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) automaker, has seen its share price slide on Tuesday due to weak services data out of the mainland. Nio