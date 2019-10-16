EUR/JPY: Back below 120.00 on US-China political tensions

  • EUR/JPY has dropped below 120.00 on risk aversion. 
  • The anti-risk Japanese Yen is drawing bids on the US-China political friction. 
  • Beijing has urged the US to stop interfering in Hong Kong and has warned of retaliation. 

EUR/JPY is currently reporting losses below 120.00, possibly due to the US-China political tensions and the resulting haven demand for the anti-risk Japanese Yen.

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday approved bipartisan legislation in support of human rights in Hong Kong, moving the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 a step closer to becoming law.

The US move has irked China and the latter has urged Washington to stop using Hong Kong-related bills to interfere in China's internal matter. Beijing has also warned of retaliation, forcing markets to price in the possibility of escalation of political friction.

The Yen, therefore, is finding takers, and so is Gold, which is currently trading at $1,484 per Oz, having hit a low of $1,480 earlier today.

The anti-risk Japanese currency may continue to draw bids during the day ahead as the S&P 500 futures are losing altitude. As of writing, the equity index futures are reporting a 0.27% drop and the EUR/JPY pair is trading at 119.84, having hit a low of 119.74 soon before press time.

Also, experts believe the US wants to make full use of the Hong Kong turmoil and keep the fire burning before the next round of trade talks with China.

Technical levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 119.83
Today Daily Change -0.24
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 120.07
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 118.3
Daily SMA50 118.2
Daily SMA100 119.83
Daily SMA200 122.34
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.24
Previous Daily Low 119.12
Previous Weekly High 120.01
Previous Weekly Low 117.08
Previous Monthly High 120.01
Previous Monthly Low 115.86
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 119.81
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 119.54
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.38
Daily Pivot Point S2 118.69
Daily Pivot Point S3 118.26
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.93
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.62

 

 

