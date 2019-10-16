EUR/JPY: Back below 120.00 on US-China political tensions

- EUR/JPY has dropped below 120.00 on risk aversion.
- The anti-risk Japanese Yen is drawing bids on the US-China political friction.
- Beijing has urged the US to stop interfering in Hong Kong and has warned of retaliation.
EUR/JPY is currently reporting losses below 120.00, possibly due to the US-China political tensions and the resulting haven demand for the anti-risk Japanese Yen.
The US House of Representatives on Tuesday approved bipartisan legislation in support of human rights in Hong Kong, moving the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 a step closer to becoming law.
The US move has irked China and the latter has urged Washington to stop using Hong Kong-related bills to interfere in China's internal matter. Beijing has also warned of retaliation, forcing markets to price in the possibility of escalation of political friction.
The Yen, therefore, is finding takers, and so is Gold, which is currently trading at $1,484 per Oz, having hit a low of $1,480 earlier today.
The anti-risk Japanese currency may continue to draw bids during the day ahead as the S&P 500 futures are losing altitude. As of writing, the equity index futures are reporting a 0.27% drop and the EUR/JPY pair is trading at 119.84, having hit a low of 119.74 soon before press time.
Also, experts believe the US wants to make full use of the Hong Kong turmoil and keep the fire burning before the next round of trade talks with China.
Technical levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|119.83
|Today Daily Change
|-0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|120.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|118.3
|Daily SMA50
|118.2
|Daily SMA100
|119.83
|Daily SMA200
|122.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|120.24
|Previous Daily Low
|119.12
|Previous Weekly High
|120.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|117.08
|Previous Monthly High
|120.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|115.86
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|119.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|119.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|119.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|118.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|118.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|120.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|120.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|121.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears weekly highs as risk-on returns
The EUR/USD pair was dragged higher by a soaring Pound, now hovering around 1.1040. The market is all about sentiment, and this last dependent on Brexit and the US-China trade relationship.
GBP/USD pulls back from multi-month top amid mixed Brexit news
With Brexit tensions on paramount, GBP/USD awaits confirmation of recent rally while taking a step back to 1.2760 amid the initial Asian trading session on Wednesday. DUP, Tory and Irish members seem to dislike the UK PM’s Brexit deal.
USD/JPY bulls in control, seeking a test of the critical 200-DMA
USD/JPY was heading towards a test of the 200-day moving average overnight in a risk-on market place. The pair were climbing from 108.30 to 108.90 to score a two-month high, a stone throw away from the 200-DMA at 109.07.
Gold: Vulnerable to sell-off after bearish outside day
Gold risks falling to recent lows near $1,460, having carved out a bearish outside day candlestick pattern on Tuesday. The yellow metal may face selling pressure and drop to $1,460 in the short term.
Cryptos: Incumbents don't know to play well
The Libra project led by Facebook remains on track despite the first defections. Those who have abandoned the project are mostly payment gateways. Bitcoin's lack of tone weighs on Ethereum's mood.