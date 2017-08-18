EUR is looking vulnerable – HSBC

EUR is looking vulnerable – HSBCBy Sandeep Kanihama
In view of analysts at HSBC, tactically, the EUR is looking vulnerable as the rally this year has been impressive but August has seen some of the upward momentum fade.
Key Quotes
“Positive news is generating less of an impact and the latest batch of ECB minutes show a growing disquiet with EUR strength. Such sentiments could be repeated by ECB President Draghi in upcoming speeches, including at the high profile Jackson Hole symposium.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.