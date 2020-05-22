EUR/HUF and EUR/PLN would inch higher with a surprise rate cut – TDS

The NBH will meet and announce its monetary policy decision on Tuesday, 26 May while the NBP will do it on Thursday, 28 May. The base scenario for economists at TD Securities is that there will be no surprises in both cases.
Key quotes
“We expect both Hungary and Poland to keep their powder dry by holding all policy rates and by not introducing any new unconventional measures.”
“We expect HUF and PLN to remain stable if rates stay unchanged. EUR/HUF or EUR/PLN would move higher in case of any surprise loosening of monetary policy.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.09 amid US-Sino tensions, after ECB minutes
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.09, extending its losses. Growing Sino-American tensions, mostly around Hong Kong, are weighing on the market mood and boosting the dollar. The ECB Meeting Minutes have shown willingness to expand bond-buying in the upcoming meeting.
GBP/USD tumbled under 1.22 amid weak data, negative rates talk
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.22 after UK retail sales dropped by more than expected, and the BOE's Ramsden expressed support for negative rates. Souring Sino-American relations are boosting the safe-haven dollar.
USDT overtakes Ripple and wakes up the XRP bulls
Ripple loses the last place on the crypto market podium to USDT after yesterday's falls and the capital flight to the fiat market anchor offered by the US Dollar Tether. Bitcoin moves downwards and shows the way for a new market share distribution.
WTI drops nearly 6% as US-China tension weigh on stocks
WTI faces selling pressure as investors fear escalation of US-China tensions. Japan's Nikkei index is down 0.55% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng is reporting a 4% decline. Other major indices are also facing selling pressure.
Gold eases from tops, still well bid around $1735 level
Gold regained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the previous day's sharp fall to one-week lows. The commodity was last seen trading near the $1735 region, below daily swing highs, touched during the early European session.