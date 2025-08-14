EUR/USD is approaching tomorrow’s US-Russia summit with good momentum, and the option market does not seem to be pricing in major volatility risk, ING's FX analyst Francesco Pesole notes.
EUR/USD may stabilise around 1.170 for today
"Today, the eurozone calendar includes the second 2Q GDP release. The advanced print was 0.1% QoQ, although markets gave it limited weight given the heavy tariff distortion. Eurozone industrial production figures for June are also published today: expectations are for a soft print after Germany reported a surprise -3.6% YoY figure."
"One-week EUR/USD implied volatility is at the bottom of its recent range and in line with historical volatility. EUR/USD may stabilise around 1.170 for today, with a balance of risks still skewed to the upside."
Ethereum and BNB near all-time highs as Bitcoin hits record peak
Ethereum (ETH) and BNB (BNB), formerly known as Binance Coin, are edging closer to their all-time highs, supported by strong corporate demand and a robust technical outlook. Technical analysis suggests potential upside targets near $5,000 for ETH and $900 for BNB.
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1700 ahead of Eurozone Q2 GDP, US PPI data
EUR/USD battles 1.1700 in Thursday's European session, moving little after two days of losses as the US Dollar enters a downside consolidative phase. Traders now await the second estimate of the Q2 Eurozone GDP and the US PPI inflation data for a clear directional impetus.
GBP/USD: Upside remains capped near 1.3600 after UK data
GBP/USD is fading an uptick to near 1.3600 in European trading on Thursday. The upbeat UK Q2 GDP data briefly lifted the Pound Sterling, but a sharp decline in the quarterly Total Business Investment data dragged it lower. However, the pair's downside appears capped by sustained US Dollar weakness. US PPI data eyed.
Gold flat lines as upbeat market mood offsets Fed rate cut bets
Gold attracts some sellers following an Asian session rise to the $3,375 region, or a multi-day low, though it lacks follow-through amid a combination of supporting factors. The optimism over an extension of the US-China trade truce for another three months and the US-Russia summit on Friday remains supportive of the upbeat market mood.
Five reasons why Trump’s trade war is likely to escalate
Buoyant markets, a resilient US economy, rising customs revenues, appeasement by trading partners and conducive politics point to further escalation in US trade tensions, already set to cut global output by an estimated 0.7pps in the medium term.
