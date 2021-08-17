EUR/GBP wobbles around 0.8500 ahead of Eurozone GDP, UK employment

- EUR/GBP bulls pause after three-day uptrend, ahead of the key data.
- Sour sentiment, Brexit and a light calendar offered sluggish start to the week.
- EU GDP, jobs report seems less worrisome than the UK data.
EUR/GBP eases inside an immediate 10-pip trading range surrounding 0.8500 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The cross-currency pair rose for three consecutive days before the recent sideways performance ahead of the key EU-UK data.
Behind the pair’s recovery moves from the monthly low, triggered Thursday, are the chatters that the European Central Bank (ECB) will precede the Bank of England (BOE) in dialing back the easy money policies. As per the latest Reuters polls, the ECB is up for tapering by late 2021 and could hint at rate hikes during 2022 whereas the BOE’s rate hike isn’t expected before 2023.
The reason for the pessimism surrounding the GBP could be the UK government’s failure to benefit from the Brexit. While the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol is the key issue, the latest woes could be heard relating to immigration, as the Mersile News said, “Former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier last week called for a five-year moratorium on all immigration into the EU — a move that would effectively ban British settlement and all others.”
It’s worth noting that the Euro’s gains from the US dollar’s drawdown on Friday, followed by a sluggish recovery, add to the pair’s upside momentum.
Furthermore, the market’s risk-off mood and the bloc’s comparatively better covid conditions also keep EUR/GBP buyers hopeful.
However, today’s preliminary readings for the Q2 Eurozone GDP, expected to remain unchanged at 2.0% QoQ and 13.7% YoY, not to forget quarterly employment change, forecast -0.5% versus -0.20% previous readouts, challenge the EUR/GBP bulls. Though, the UK’s jobs report is also anticipated to flash downbeat signals and hence the quote traders may have to rely on the risk catalysts for fresh impulse.
Forecasts suggest the UK Unemployment Rate for three months to June to remain unchanged around 4.8%. Hence, the monthly Claimant Count Change, prior -114.8K, will be the key to watch.
Technical analysis
Sustained trading beyond 0.8500, comprising multiple levels since April, becomes necessary for EUR/GBP bulls to keep reins.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.851
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|0.8506
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8523
|Daily SMA50
|0.8554
|Daily SMA100
|0.8591
|Daily SMA200
|0.872
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8516
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8484
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8518
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.845
|Previous Monthly High
|0.867
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8503
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8496
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8488
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.847
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8457
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.852
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8534
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8552
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
