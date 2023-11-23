EUR/GBP twists on the day, looking for a foothold after ECB Accounts fallout

- The EUR/GBP is struggling to stick to the middle near 0.8700.
- The Euro got knocked back following an ECB Accounts that focused on risks and stubborn inflation.
- EU & UK PMIs beat market forecasts across the board, but most still remain in sub-50.0 contraction territory.
The EUR/GBP is grasping at the 0.8700 handle after the Euro (EUR) got knocked lower against the Pound Sterling (GBP) following a dovish showing from the European Central Bank (ECB) which moderated bullish market sentiment following a resounding thumping of Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) figures for both the Eurozone and the UK.
Eurozone and UK PMIs broadly beat the street, printing above median market forecasts across the entire slew of component data.
Despite the market beat, topside momentum remains limited; the majority of PMI prints still remain steeply in bearish/contraction territory, and recoveries in figures are mostly forecasters struggling to nail down accurate figures: the Eurozone Flash Manufacturing PMI has under or overshot forecasts for the last ten straight months.
Eurozone Preliminary Manufacturing PMI improves to 43.8 in November vs. 43.4 expected
The Eurozone's HCOB Composite PMI for November printed at 47.1, improving over the previous month's 46.5 and beating the forecast 46.9.
UK Preliminary Services PMI returns to expansion with 50.5 in November
The shining bright spot from the European session's data docket was the UK's PMI print, with both the Services and Composite components returning to expansionary territory, at 50.5 and 50.1 respectively.
The Services PMI was expected to hold steady at 49.5, and the Composite was likewise seen flat at 48.7.
ECB Accounts: Uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook had increased
The Euro got dragged down against the Sterling after the ECB's latest Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts, which showed the Eurozone's central bank is growing increasingly unsure about the economic outlook, but is standing pat for the time being.
EUR/GBP Technical Outlook
The EUR/GBP's Thursday bounce sees the pair catching support from the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which is currently set to confirm a bullish crossover of the long-term 200-day SMA near 0.8680.
The EUR/GBP is also seeing some chart grind as bids come into contact with a rising trendline from late August's swing low into the 0.8500 handle.
The Euro has been struggling to develop topside momentum against the Pound Sterling ever since first piercing the 200-day SMA in mid-October, and the EUR/GBP pair has been grinding just north of the moving average ever since.
The nearest target for bidders will be the last swing high at 0.8760.
EUR/GBP Daily Chart
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates around 1.0900, markets in sleep mode
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.0900 as market conditions remain subdued. The US Dollar lost ground on a quiet Thursday as equity prices rose modestly following upbeat Eurozone PMI data. On Friday, the ZEW survey and US S&P Global PMI are due.
GBP/USD stay around 1.2530
GBP/USD hit a fresh two-month high on Thursday at 1.2574 following upbeat UK PMI data, before pulling back modestly. The pair is hovering around 1.2530, as volume remains limited.
Gold price consolidates above $1,990 amid US Thanksgiving holiday
Gold price (XAU/USD) pulled back after approaching the $2,000 level and stabilized slightly above $1,990, posting minor gains for the day supported by a weaker US Dollar.
Chainlink price decline to extend further following profit booking; $500 million LINK close to break-even
Chainlink price has wiped a sizeable chunk of the rally noted by the altcoin since the beginning of the month. The next leg of the price action is likely going to continue this decline as investors are more prone to booking profits now than ever, which could lead to further drawdown.
Intensified battle for Crude Oil trend
The last two weeks have been hectic for oil traders, who have had a rich extract of news and data from many directions, fuelling volatility but leaving the price at the same level as a fortnight ago. Technical indicators also point to a battle for the trend in recent days.