EUR/GBP trimms daily gains and bullish momentum weakens, eyes on bearish SMA crossover

NEWS | | By Patricio Martín
  • EUR/GBP trades mildly lower at 0.8596 after hitting a high of 0.8620.
  • Daily chart indicators hint at strengthening selling momentum: RSI is in negative terrain, and MACD's histogram depicts rising red bars.
  • The four-hour chart affirms a bearish outlook with weakened bullish power.

In Tuesday's session, the EUR/GBP was observed trading mildly lower at 0.8596 after hitting a daily high of 0.8621 as the bulls struggled to hold their momentum. In the four-hour chart, the selling dominance is more evident.

Indicators on the daily chart are reflecting a bearish dominance currently in play. The negative Relative Strength Index (RSI) slope, in conjunction with its present location in the negative territory, underscores the strengthened bearish momentum. Concurrently, the red bars of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) supplement this bearish tilt. In addition, the pair's position below the 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) reiterates the widespread bearish control, creating a tough landscape for buyers to recuperate. In addition, the 200 and 100-day averages are about to perform a bearish crossover at around 0.8650, which may add further momentum to the sellers.

In the shorter time frame, as denoted by the four-hour chart, the bears appear to have an even greater grip. The negative slope and negative territory of the four-hour RSI amplify the bearish trend, indicating that sell-offs are predominant at this juncture. Similarly, the rising red bars of the four-hour MACD underpin a growing downtrend in the short-term outlook.

EUR/GBP technical levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8595
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 0.8605
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.864
Daily SMA50 0.8651
Daily SMA100 0.8649
Daily SMA200 0.8647
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8612
Previous Daily Low 0.8588
Previous Weekly High 0.8621
Previous Weekly Low 0.8587
Previous Monthly High 0.8715
Previous Monthly Low 0.8549
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8603
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8597
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8591
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8577
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8567
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8616
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8626
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.864

 

EUR/GBP daily chart

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

