EUR/GBP trades neutral, bears still in charge

Moving on to the shorter time frame and focusing on the four-hour chart, a similar pattern in indicators to the daily chart, with both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) presenting a rather flat and inactive landscape in the negative sector. This state of affairs suggests that the bears are still holding their positions and maintaining tight control over the buyers.

Furthermore, the pair is located under its 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), which signifies the controlled supremacy of sellers over an extensive time frame. Given this current state, any reversal to the upside will need a significant effort from buyers.

Looking at the daily chart indicators, the prevailing force is evidently the selling momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is leveling off in the negative territory, which is usually a signal for a possible continuation of a downward trend. Moreover, with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showing flat red bars, there is a clear indication of sustained bearish action.

In Friday's session, the EUR/GBP pair was observed trading flat at around 0.8600. From a broader perspective, the daily chart showcases a neutral to bearish sentiment, with bears firmly defending their territory. Additionally, in the four-hour timeframe, the indicators present a mixed landscape.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.