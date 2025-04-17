EUR/GBP trades in the red below 0.8600 mark ahead of ECB rate decision

- EUR/GBP edges lower and reverses a part of Wednesday's recovery gains from the weekly low.
- A modest USD uptick weighs on the Euro and exerts pressure on the cross ahead of the ECB.
- Hopes for a UK-US trade deal and bets for less aggressive BoE rate cuts underpin the GBP.
The EUR/GBP cross struggles to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound from the 0.8525-0.8520 area or a fresh weekly low and attracts some intraday sellers on Thursday. Spot prices remain depressed below the 0.8600 mark through the first half of the European session, though the downside remains cushioned as traders opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key central bank event risk.
The European Central Bank (ECB) is scheduled to announce its policy decision later today and is widely expected to cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points (bps). This would mark the sixth consecutive rate reduction amid the softening inflation in the Eurozone and the uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's trade policies. A blanket 10% import duty remains in place despite Trump's U-turn on the so-called reciprocal tariffs announced earlier this month.
In the meantime, a modest US Dollar (USD) bounce from the vicinity of a multi-year low seems to weigh on the Euro, which, in turn, acts as a headwind for the EUR/GBP cross. The British Pound (GBP), on the other hand, continues with its relative outperformance in the wake of hopes that the UK will eventually strike a trade deal with the US. In fact, US Vice-President JD Vance said there was a "good chance" a trade deal could be reached with the UK.
This, to a larger extent, overshadows the softer-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures released on Wednesday. The Office for National Statistics reported that the headline UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) slowed to an annual rate of 2.6% in March from 2.8% in the previous month. Investors, however, seem convinced that an all-out global trade war would pressure prices, which, in turn, backs the view that the Bank of England (BoE) will lower borrowing costs more slowly.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the EUR/GBP cross is to the downside. However, the lack of any meaningful selling warrants some caution before positioning for an extension of the recent pullback from the 0.8735-0.8740 region, or the highest level since November 2023 touched last Friday.
Economic Indicator
ECB Press Conference
Following the European Central Bank’s (ECB) economic policy decision, the ECB President gives a press conference regarding monetary policy. The president’s comments may influence the volatility of the Euro (EUR) and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. If the president adopts a hawkish tone it is considered bullish for the EUR, whereas if the tone is dovish the result is usually bearish for the Euro.Read more.
Last release: Thu Mar 06, 2025 13:45
Frequency: Irregular
Actual: -
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Source: European Central Bank
EUR/USD holds losses below 1.1400 ahead of ECB policy decision
EUR/USD stays on the back foot below 1.1400 in the European session on Thursday. The pair loses ground on the back of a broad US Dollar rebound and as traders remain cautious ahead of the European Central Bank interest rate decision and Lagarde's press conference.
GBP/USD stays defensive near 1.3250 as US Dollar bounces
GBP/USD stays defensive near 1.3250 in Thursday's European trading, snapping its seven-day winning streak. A tepid US Dollar recovery amid risk appetite prompts the pair to pullback from six-month highs of 1.3292 set on Wednesday. Traders look to tariff headlibnes and US data for fresh impetus.
Gold price retreats from record high as profit-taking kicks in
Gold price retreats after touching a fresh all-time peak earlier this Thursday and erodes a part of the previous day's blowout rally though the downside remains cushioned. A slight improvement in the global risk sentiment, bolstered by hopes of US trade negotiations, turns out to be a key factor undermining the precious metal.
European Central Bank set to cut interest rates again amid easing inflation and tariff uncertainty
The European Central Bank will announce its April interest rate decision on Thursday at 12:15 GMT. Markets widely expect the central bank to lower key rates for the sixth consecutive time. This time the ECB is set to deliver another 25 basis points (bps) cut after the April policy meeting.
Future-proofing portfolios: A playbook for tariff and recession risks
It does seem like we will be talking tariffs for a while. And if tariffs stay — in some shape or form — even after negotiations, we’ll likely be talking about recession too. Higher input costs, persistent inflation, and tighter monetary policy are already weighing on global growth.
