For EUR/GBP, the close below 0.8450 on Friday is technically significant. Economists at Société Générale are pointing towards persistence of downward momentum with next support seen at 0.8385.
EUR/GBP to edge lower towards projections of 0.8385
“Holding below 0.8550, EUR/GBP could head lower towards projections of 0.8385.”
“Lower band of the consolidation zone since 2016 at 0.8300/0.8270 and 0.8200 are next significant support levels.”
