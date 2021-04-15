EUR/GBP to enjoy a considerable gain towards 0.8761 – Credit Suisse

The EUR/GBP pair maintains a base above 0.8643/65 as well as a bullish “reversal week” and analysts at Credit Suisse look for a deeper recovery to 0.8732 initially, then 0.8851/61.
Support remains at 0.8640/39
“We stay biased higher and look for a move to 0.8732 next, then the 38.2% retracement at 0.8761.”
“Big picture, we would not rule out a move back to the ‘neckline’ to the medium-term top and 50% retracement at 0.8851/61, but with this expected to prove a much tougher barrier.”
“Support moves to 0.8684 initially, then 0.8668 with 0.8640/39 ideally holding to maintain an immediate upside bias. Below 0.8626/21 though is needed to suggest the base has been negated for a retreat back to 0.8578, but with fresh buyers expected here for the time being.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
