EUR/GBP technical analysis: Potential inverse head-and-shoulders on 4H chart

- EUR/GBP is creating a bullish reversal pattern on the 4-hour chart.
- A 4-hour close above 0.9131 would confirm the breakout and open the doors to levels above 0.93.
EUR/GBP's 4-hour chart shows the cryptocurrency is creating an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern with the neckline resistance at 0.9131.
A 4-hour close above that level would open the doors to 0.9246 (target as per the measured move method).
As of writing, the pair is trading at 0.9083, having hit a low of 0.9016 on Tuesday.
The 4-hour chart also shows a falling channel breakout, a sign the pullback from the recent high of 0.9324 has ended and the bulls have regained control.
Further, the breakout is backed by an above-50 reading on the relative strength index (RSI). So, the stage looks set for a rise to the inverse head-and-shoulders neckline resistance of 0.9131.
That said, a strong rejection at the descending 10-day moving average, currently at 0.9088, would invalidate the bullish case.
4-hour chart
Trend: Bullish above 0.9131
Pivot points
-
- R3 0.9222
- R2 0.9173
- R1 0.9121
- PP 0.9072
-
- S1 0.902
- S2 0.8971
- S3 0.8918
