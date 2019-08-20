EUR/GBP technical analysis: Euro under pressure against Sterling, trading sub-0.9149 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/GBP is under pressure after peaking at the 0.9326 level.
  • The retracement down can extend towards the 0.9100 and 0.9082 supports.
 

EUR/GBP daily chart

 
EUR/GBP is retracing down after peaking at the 0.9326 level. The market almost reached the August 29, 2017 high at the 0.9307 level. 
 

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart

 
 
 
EUR/GBP is losing on the backfoot below the 0.9149 resistance and the 50/100 SMAs. The market is set to decline towards 0.9100 and 0.9082, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 
 

EUR/GBP 30-minute chart

 
EUR/GBP is under pressure below the main SMAs. Immediate resistances are seen at 0.9149, 0.9182 and 0.9230 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.9138
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 0.9136
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9146
Daily SMA50 0.9032
Daily SMA100 0.8864
Daily SMA200 0.8829
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.917
Previous Daily Low 0.9112
Previous Weekly High 0.9326
Previous Weekly Low 0.909
Previous Monthly High 0.9192
Previous Monthly Low 0.8892
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9148
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9134
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9109
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9081
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9051
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9167
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9197
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9225

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

