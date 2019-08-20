- EUR/GBP is under pressure after peaking at the 0.9326 level.
- The retracement down can extend towards the 0.9100 and 0.9082 supports.
EUR/GBP daily chart
EUR/GBP 4-hour chart
EUR/GBP 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9138
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|0.9136
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9146
|Daily SMA50
|0.9032
|Daily SMA100
|0.8864
|Daily SMA200
|0.8829
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.917
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9112
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9326
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.909
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9192
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8892
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9148
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9134
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9109
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9081
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9051
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9167
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9197
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9225
