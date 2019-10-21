EUR/GBP technical analysis: Euro under heavy pressure at five-month lows below the 0.8600 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/GBP is under bearish pressure trading at levels not seen since May 2019. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.8575 support. 
 

EUR/GBP daily chart

 
 
EUR/GBP, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). In the last week, the optimism of a Brexit deal sank the market below the 0.8600 handle. 

EUR/GBP four-hour chart

 
 
EUR/GBP is challenging last week lows at 0.8575 while trading below its main SMAs. A daily close below the 0.8575 support can potentially target the 0.8500 handle on the way down. 

EUR/GBP 30-minute chart

 
 
EUR/GBP is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish momentum in the near term. Resistances can be seen at the 0.8600, 0.8625 and 0.8650 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

Additional key levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8591
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 0.8606
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8822
Daily SMA50 0.8946
Daily SMA100 0.8969
Daily SMA200 0.8821
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8672
Previous Daily Low 0.86
Previous Weekly High 0.8814
Previous Weekly Low 0.8575
Previous Monthly High 0.915
Previous Monthly Low 0.8786
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8627
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8645
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.858
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8553
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8507
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8653
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8699
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8726

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

