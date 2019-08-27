EUR/GBP technical analysis: Euro hits a new monthly low against the Sterling

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/GBP reached a new monthly low at 0.9016 this Tuesday. 
  • The key level to beat for bears is the 0.9020/0.9007 support zone.
 
 

EUR/GBP daily chart

 
In August the market has been retracing down after peaking at the 0.9326 level. EUR/GBP almost reached the August 29, 2017 high at the 0.9307 level. 
 

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart

 
The market is off the monthly lows still under bearish pressure. Sellers need a sustained break below 0.9020 and 0.9007 to generate a selloff towards 0.8945, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
  
 

 

EUR/GBP 30-minute chart

 
EUR/GBP is trading below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Immediate resistances are seen at 0.9037, 0.9050, 0.9067 and 0.9081, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
  

Additional key levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.9035
Today Daily Change -0.0051
Today Daily Change % -0.56
Today daily open 0.9086
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9173
Daily SMA50 0.905
Daily SMA100 0.889
Daily SMA200 0.8836
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.911
Previous Daily Low 0.9063
Previous Weekly High 0.9184
Previous Weekly Low 0.9028
Previous Monthly High 0.9192
Previous Monthly Low 0.8892
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9081
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9092
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9063
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9039
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9015
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.911
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9134
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9158

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

