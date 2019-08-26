EUR/GBP technical analysis: Euro battling for the 0.9100 figure against the Sterling

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti

  • EUR/GBP bulls are trying to regain the 0.9100 handle this Monday.

  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.9100 figure followed by 0.9124 resistance.



EUR/GBP daily chart

 
The market has been retracing down in August after peaking at the 0.9326 level. EUR/GBP almost reached the August 29, 2017 high at the 0.9307 level. 
 

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart

 
 
 
EUR/GBP is regaining some modest ground this Monday. However, the market is trading below its main simple moving averages (SMAs), keeping the currency pair under some relative pressure. Sellers would need to reclaim 0.9081, 0.9067, 0.9050 and 0.9037 support to resume the bear trend, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 
 

EUR/GBP 30-minute chart

 
Bulls need to reclaim the 0.9100 figure and the 200 SMA. On the way up the market could appreciate towards 0.9124, 0.9166/76 and 0.9195 if the bulls gather enough steam, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.9086
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 0.909
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9175
Daily SMA50 0.9048
Daily SMA100 0.8885
Daily SMA200 0.8835
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9099
Previous Daily Low 0.9035
Previous Weekly High 0.9184
Previous Weekly Low 0.9028
Previous Monthly High 0.9192
Previous Monthly Low 0.8892
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9075
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.906
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.905
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9011
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8986
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9114
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9138
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9178

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

