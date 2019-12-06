EUR/GBP technical analysis: 0.8945/50 is the level to beat for buyers

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • A horizontal-line including early year lows might confine further upside.
  • The five-week-old ascending trend-line seem immediate support.
  • Overbought RSI signals limited advances.

EUR/GBP’s pullback from 0.8935 seems tepid as it presently trades near 0.8910 while heading into the UK open on Wednesday.

Other than a small halt around 0.8935, multiple lows marked during late-December to early January can challenge the buyers at 0.8945/50. Also making it tough for bulls is the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) that is in overbought territory at the time of writing.

If at all prices rally past-0.8950, 0.9000 round-figure, 0.9030 and January 11 top of 0.9062 can come back on the chart.

On the flipside, an upward sloping trend-line since May 06 can limit the pair’s immediate declines near 0.6880, a break of which opens the door for a fresh downward trajectory to 0.8840 and 50% Fibonacci retracement of January – March downpour at 0.8792.

However, the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) level of 0.8947 might confine the quote’s additional declines.

EUR/GBP daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.8909
Today Daily Change 7 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.08%
Today daily open 0.8902
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8829
Daily SMA50 0.8703
Daily SMA100 0.8677
Daily SMA200 0.8783
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8934
Previous Daily Low 0.8891
Previous Weekly High 0.8904
Previous Weekly Low 0.8824
Previous Monthly High 0.8876
Previous Monthly Low 0.8489
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8908
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8918
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8884
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8866
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.884
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8927
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8953
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8971

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD charts bearish outside day ahead of Eurozone industrial production data

EUR/USD charts bearish outside day ahead of Eurozone industrial production data

With a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily chart, the EUR/USD is on the defensive ahead of Eurozone's industrial production release. The currency pair created a bearish outside day on Wednesday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains on the back foot, all eyes on Conservative voting

GBP/USD remains on the back foot, all eyes on Conservative voting

While the failure of Labour-led motion to block the chances of no-deal Brexit weakened the Pound, the GBP/USD pair remains on a back foot, as traders await the first round of voting to decide the new Tory leader  later this Thursday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY bounces-off lows near 108.15 amid risk-off

USD/JPY bounces-off lows near 108.15 amid risk-off

Fresh bids emerged near 108.15 region, allowing a tepid bounce in USD/JPY towards 108.30 levels, in tandem with a minor recovery staged by S&P 500 futures and the US Treasury yields. However, persisting risk-off trades combined with Fed rates cut bets could keep a lid on the upside. 

USD/JPY News

Gold rises towards $1340 amid fresh bout of risk aversion

Gold rises towards $1340 amid fresh bout of risk aversion

With the Chinese media repeatedly flashing worrisome signals concerning its trade spat with the US, Gold prices rally to the day’s high near $1337 during early Thursday. Positive comments for China, one of the top 2 gold buyers, further strengthened the bullion.

Gold News

US inflation quiet, edging lower on the year

US inflation quiet, edging lower on the year

American consumer prices barely stirred in May with a slight rise on the month balanced by an equally minor decline for the year, leaving the Fed with little new inflation input for its rate decision next week.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location