EUR/GBP surges to 0.8430s, eyes weekly/monthly highs above 0.8450 after dovish BoE hike

Sterling is unsurprisingly now the worst performing G10 currency on the day. Ahead this week, there isn’t much else on the economic calendar for EUR/GBP traders to focus on, meaning geopolitics and its broader impact on risk appetite will likely return to the forefront as the main driver of the pair. The theme of a potential Russo-Ukraine peace deal amid mixed/confusing reporting on the topic is a key investor focus right now.

The BoE hiked interest rates by 25bps to 0.75% as markets had been expected, but one of the bank’s nine rate-setters (Jon Cunliffe) voted to leave rates unchanged, while the bank’s guidance on the need for further rate hikes sounded a little more unsure than back in February. Meanwhile, the bank’s near-term inflation forecast was given another hefty upgrade and is now seen peaking at around 8.0% YoY in Q2. That means deeply negative short-term interest rates aren’t going anywhere any time soon. This, when coupled with dampened expectations for further tightening this year, has been a toxic combination for GBP.

In wake of a dovish hike from the Bank of England , sterling weakness has pushed EUR/GBP to session highs in the 0.8430s and the pair is now eyeing a test of earlier weekly highs just above the 0.8350 level. That marks a substantial turnaround from earlier session lows in the 0.8360s. A break above weekly highs just above 0.8450 would see EUR/GBP hit its highest level since early February and would open the door to a test of annual highs in the 0.8480 region printed back on February 7.

