EUR/GBP struggles to gain traction, holds steady around 0.8830 area ahead of UK budget

- EUR/GBP edges higher for the second straight day, though lacks follow-through buying.
- Bets that the BoE could pause its rate-hiking cycle undermine the GBP and lend support.
- Investors now look to the UK budget for some impetus ahead of the ECB on Thursday.
The EUR/GBP cross edges higher for the second straight day on Wednesday and looks to build on the previous day's goodish rebound from the 0.8775 area, or over a one-week low. The cross trades with a mild positive bias through the early European session and is currently placed around the 0.8830 region, up less than 0.05% for the day.
Expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) could pause its rate-hiking cycle next week turns out to be a key factor behind the British Pound's relative underperformance, which, in turn, lends support to the EUR/GBP cross. The markets are now pricing in around a lower 40% chance that the BoE will leave interest rates unchanged on March 23 amid signs that UK wages are cooling. The bets fell after the UK Office for National Statistics reported on Tuesday that annual growth in average total pay — including bonuses — slowed to 5.7% during the three months to January from 6% the previous month. Excluding bonuses, pay growth eased from 6.7% to 6.5%.
In contrast, several European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers recently backed the case for additional jumbo rate hikes beyond the March meeting. This, in turn, continues to underpin the shared currency and further seems to act as a tailwind for the EUR/GBP cross. Bullish traders, however, seem reluctant to place aggressive bets and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the crucial ECB monetary policy meeting on Thursday. Heading into the key central bank event risk, the UK government's new budget is due to be presented on Wednesday, which might influence the Sterling Pound and provide some impetus to the cross in the absence of any relevant macro data.
Nevertheless, the abovementioned fundamental backdrop supports prospects for some meaningful upside for the EUR/GBP cross. Even from a technical perspective, the overnight recovery reaffirmed strong support near the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.8770, which should now act as a pivotal point and a strong near-term base for spot prices. A convincing break below, however, will negate the positive outlook and shift the bias in favour of bearish traders, paving the way for an extension of the recent pullback down to a possible target at around 0.8680 where the 200-day SMA and a major trendline align.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8832
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|0.8828
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8851
|Daily SMA50
|0.884
|Daily SMA100
|0.8768
|Daily SMA200
|0.868
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8836
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8778
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8925
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8821
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8979
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8755
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8814
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8792
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8756
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8734
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8851
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8873
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8909
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases toward 1.0700 ahead of EU/US data
EUR/USD is retreating toward 1.0700 in early Europe. The US Dollar is finding its feet amid increased odds of a 25 bps March Fed rate hike. Meanwhile, fears calm over the SVB fallout but EUR/USD fails to capitalize ahead of Eurozone and US data.
GBP/USD holds steady around 1.2150, UK Budget in focus
GBP/USD is trading modestly flat at around 1.2150 in the early European morning. Risk tone remains calmer amid the ebbing US banking crisis while the US Dollar attempts a bounce on higher Treasury bond yields UK Budget report and US data awaited.
Gold reverses from a jungle of resistances below $1,925
Gold price extends pullback from six-week high as yield curve inversion defends USD bulls. Gold clings to $1,900 confluence, failure to cross $1,925 hurdle keep bears hopeful.
Why Ethereum will emerge victorious in the ongoing bull rally as Tether mints $2 billion USDT
Tether’s recent mint of a billion USDT tokens might have momentarily caused FOMO among participants, but crypto markets quickly came to terms after clarifications from its CTO.
Yields rise on easing demand for safety, revised Fed bets
After seemingly staring into the abyss at the start of the week markets everywhere appeared to be reassured that US banking liquidity issues were relatively isolated cases.