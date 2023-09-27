EUR/GBP struggles to find acceptance above 0.8700, bulls await move beyond 200-day SMA

- EUR/GBP remains below 0.8700 and the 200-day SMA through the first half of the European session.
- Worries about a deeper economic downturn in the Eurozone undermine the Euro and cap the upside.
- .The BoE’s surprise pause continues to weigh on the British Pound and acts as a tailwind for the cross.
The EUR/GBP cross continues with its struggle to find acceptance above the 0.8700 mark on Wednesday and retreats a few pips from the vicinity of the highest level since July 20 touched the previous day. The fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside, though bulls might still wait for a move beyond a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) before placing fresh bets.
The British Pound (GBP) continues to be undermined by the Bank of England's (BoE) surprise pause, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the EUR/GBP cross. The UK central bank ended a run of 14 straight interest rate hikes in the wake of the recent deceleration of inflation, signs that the UK labour market is cooling and reviving recession fears. The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee voted 5-4 in favour of maintaining the main policy rate at a 15-year high level of 5.25%.
The European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, meanwhile, said on Monday that interest rates will be set at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary. Furthermore, ECB board member Frank Eldersonm, in an interview with Market News International, noted that interest rates could still go higher, if necessary. This downplays the view that the next move is likely to be a rate cut, which contributes to the shared currency's relative outperformance and lends support to the EUR/GBP cross.
That said, worries about a deep economic contraction in the Eurozone suggest that further hikes may be off the table for now. The fears were further fueled by the disappointing release of the forward-looking German GfK Consumer Climate Index, which fell to -26.5 in September from the previous month's downwardly revised reading of -25.6. This indicates that the confidence in the Eurozone’s largest economy remains fragile and that the ECB's
14-month-long tightening cycle could have reached its peak.
This is holding back traders from placing fresh bullish bets around the EUR/GBP cross and capping the upside. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond a technically significant 200-day SMA before positioning for an extension of the recent upward trajectory witnessed over the past month or so.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8691
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|0.8696
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8606
|Daily SMA50
|0.8598
|Daily SMA100
|0.8604
|Daily SMA200
|0.8712
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8706
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8668
|Previous Weekly High
|0.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8599
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8669
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8493
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8692
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8683
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8674
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8652
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8636
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8712
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8728
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.875
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
