EUR/GBP stretches lower to near 0.8610 on downbeat German Retail Sales data, HICP eyed

The gloomy economic outlook in the United Kingdom could weigh on the British Pound (GBP). The Institute of Directors Economic Confidence Index survey adds weight to this concern, highlighting a continued decline in optimism among British directors about the country's economic prospects in the next 12 months. Corporate executives in the UK requested the Bank of England (BoE) to quickly lower interest rates , seeking support for the struggling economy.

The Pound Sterling (GBP) gained ground possibly on the recent credit and housing data released from the United Kingdom (UK). On Thursday, UK Consumer Credit showed that individuals’ borrowing rose to £2.005B in November from the previous £1.411B (Revised from £1.289B). On Friday, Halifax House Prices (MoM) for December rose by 1.1% from the previous growth of 0.6%.

German Retail Sales (YoY) declined by 2.4% against the expected fall of 0.5% and 0.1% decline previously. The monthly sales dropped by 2.5% against the expected decline of 0.1%, swinging from the previous growth of 1.1%. Investors are expected to keep a close eye on the upcoming release of the preliminary Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data from the European Monetary Union. The anticipation is that the inflation data might show an increase, attributed to base effects. This could provide European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers with room to favor maintaining higher interest rates for an extended period.

EUR/GBP has almost retraced its recent profits, losing ground near 0.8610 during the European session Friday. The Euro (EUR) lost ground against the British Pound (GBP) as German Retail Sales data for November revealed a drop in November sales of the German retail sector.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.