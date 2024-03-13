- EUR/GBP holds positive ground near 0.8544 in Wednesday’s early European session.
- The UK monthly GDP number grew 0.2% MoM in January vs. -0.1% prior, as expected.
- ECB’s Wunsch said they will have to gamble soon with rate cuts despite the rise of wage inflation and prices.
The EUR/GBP cross trades on a positive note below the mid-0.8500s during the early European trading hours on Wednesday. The cross drifts higher following the mixed UK data. At press time, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8544, adding 0.04% on the day.
The latest data released from the Office for National Statistics on Tuesday showed that the UK monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 0.2% MoM in January, compared to a contraction of 0.1% in the previous reading, matching the estimation of a 0.2% expansion. Additionally, UK Industrial Production for January came in worse than expected, dropping 0.2% MoM from a 0.6% rise in December. The UK Goods Trade Balance arrived at GBP-14.515 billion MoM in January from GBP-13.989 billion prior, better than GBP-15B expected.
On the other hand, the European Central Bank maintained its monetary policy unchanged last week. ECB President Christine Lagarde said that discussions over rate cuts have begun, but the central bank will see more evidence of information that will become available by June. On Monday, ECB Governing Council member Peter Kazimir stated that the central bank is increasingly confident that inflation is coming down, but should still hold off on an interest rate cut until June. Meanwhile, ECB policymaker Pierre Wunsch said they will have to gamble soon with rate cuts, even though wage inflation and price rises for services are uncomfortably high.
Spain’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be due on Thursday, along with the ECB’s Elderson, Schnabel and De Guindos speeches. On Friday, the CPI inflation data from France and Italy will be released. Next week, the UK February CPI report and the BoE interest rate decision will be in the spotlight.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8541
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.8541
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8549
|Daily SMA50
|0.8559
|Daily SMA100
|0.8613
|Daily SMA200
|0.8608
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8555
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8526
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8568
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8504
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8578
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8498
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8544
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8537
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8526
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8512
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8497
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8555
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.857
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8584
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD consolidates near 1.2800 ahead of UK GDP data
GBP/USD is trading modestly flat near 1.2800 in early Europe on Wednesday, consolidating the previous rebound from the weekly low. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the UK monthly GDP and industrial figures.
EUR/USD trades sideways above 1.0900, mid-tier EU data, ECB-speak eyed
EUR/USD is oscillating in a narrow band above 1.0900 in the European morning on Wednesday. The US Dollar struggles to extend the rebound inspired by hot US CPI data, underpinning the pair ahead of mid-tier EU data and ECB-speak.
Gold price sticks to modest gains as sliding US bond yields keep USD bulls on defensive
Gold price attracts some buyers on Tuesday and sticks to its modest intraday gains above the $2,150 level, or the weekly low heading into the European session. The uptick, however, lacks follow-through as traders seek more clarity about the Fed's rate-cut path.
Floki Inu price needs to shed 20% before it becomes attractive for buyers
Floki Inu price has been climbing, but certain signs suggest that this steady uptrend might not be sustained. Instead, FLOKI could slide lower, allowing buyers to accumulate the meme coin.
Markets loose policy asymmetry and the Yen
February's latest US core CPI figures have given the Fed reason to be cautious about early rate cuts. However, with two months remaining before June, there's still time for the data to sway the Fed's decision. Despite this, market expectations for rate cuts remain steady.