EUR/GBP stays below 0.9055/60 with all eyes on German consumer confidence, Brexit talks

- EUR/GBP carries the break of 0.9055/60 forward on early Wednesday.
- Italian/UK politics, German Consumer Confidence and Brexit talks in Brussels hold the spotlight.
Following its break of 0.9060/55 key support (now resistance), EUR/GBP remains on the back for while taking rounds to 0.9030 ahead of the European session on Wednesday.
Sluggish prints of German gross domestic product (GDP) and uncertainty surrounding Italy’s political future amid coalition talks dragged the regional currency Euro (EUR) down on Tuesday. On the contrary, the UK’s cross-party members’ pledge to stop no-deal Brexit triggered the British Pound’s (GBP) run-up.
At Wednesday’s dawn, leader of Italy's 5-Star Movement party Di Maio crossed wires while saying that Five Star will respect members’ online vote for making the decision on the new government proposal during the next week. In case of Britain, the cancellation of a spending plan announcement by the UK Finance Minister’s office sparked concerns of a snap election and curbed the GBP’s previous advances. However, the pair still becomes dearer to bears on the back of technical breakdown.
Moving on, Germany’s GfK Consumer Confidence Survey results for September will grab immediate attention of market players after the recent slew of disappointing data from Europe’s largest economy. Forecasts suggest 9.6 mark against 9.7 prior. On the other hand, the UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson’s Chief Brexit Adviser David Frost will travel to Brussels on Wednesday. The motto of the visit is to push the regional leaders towards revoking Irish backstop with alternative solutions that they have been denying so far.
Technical Analysis
Unless the prices grow back beyond 0.9060 including 50-day simple moving average (DMA) and 16-week old rising trend-line, 0.8960 and late-July low near 0.8890 can keep flashing on sellers’ radar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains below 1.11 despite narrowing US-German yield spread
EUR/USD remains on the defensive below 1.11 ahead of the London open despite the US yield curve inversion and the slide in the US-German yield spread to the lowest level since the first quarter of 2018.
GBP/USD remains subdued ahead of Brexit talks at Brussels
UK’s political uncertainty drags the GBP/USD from the monthly top. British politicians are active to defy no-deal Brexit, expected proroguing of the Parliaments. All eyes on David Frost’s visit to Brussels.
USD/JPY: Steady below 106.00, focus on T-yields
USD/JPY holds steady in Wednesday's Asian trading, finding support from the gains in S&P 500 futures. However, the upside appears capped amid the US Treasury yield-curve inversion and lingering US-China trade war fears.
Gold: Multiple supports to validate sellers’ entry, $1530 be the first
Overbought conditions of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) drag Gold from multi-year high to $1,535 ahead of Wednesday’s European session. The yellow metal has multiple downside supports to validate the bear’s entry.
US yield curve inverts to levels last seen in 2007
US Treasury yield curve continued to invert on Tuesday with the spread between the 10- and two-year yields falling to -5 basis points, the lowest level since 2007. Some observers believe the curve inversion is not a reliable indicator.