TRENDING:
S&P Global PMI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/GBP stable amid disappointing Eurozone, UK economic indicators

  • EUR/GBP holds steady around 0.8820 as Eurozone and UK activity data disappoint.
  • Preliminary figures from the Eurozone and Germany point to further economic weakening.
  • The Pound faces selling pressure after UK Retail Sales fall sharply and the Composite PMI drops.
EUR/GBP stable amid disappointing Eurozone, UK economic indicators
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

EUR/GBP trades around 0.8820 on Friday at the time of writing, virtually unchanged on the day as investors digest a series of contrasting macroeconomic indicators from the Eurozone and the United Kingdom (UK). The pair remains confined to a narrow range, reflecting a lack of directional conviction despite significant economic releases.

In the Eurozone, the preliminary Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data published earlier in the day indicate a renewed slowdown in activity. The HCOB Manufacturing PMI fell back into contraction territory at 49.7 in November from 50 in October, while markets had expected an improvement toward 50.2. Services activity rose slightly to 53.1 from 53 in the previous month, matching consensus. Composite PMI fell to 52.4, slightly below expectations of 52.5. In Germany, the deterioration is even more pronounced as Manufacturing PMI declines to 48.4 from 49.6, and the Services PMI drops sharply to 52.7 from 54.6, far below market forecasts of 53.9.

This weakening economic backdrop weighs on the Euro’s (EUR) ability to recover, especially as household sentiment shows no improvement. The European Commission’s Consumer Confidence Index released on Thursday remained unchanged at -14.2, versus expectations of a slight improvement to -14.0. Earlier in the day, Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), noted that Euro strength could help bring inflation down faster than anticipated, while reiterating that the institution stands ready to adjust its monetary policy if needed. Additional speeches from ECB officials Luis de Guindos, Joachim Nagel and José Luis Escrivá are expected later in the day, which could influence market expectations.

In the United Kingdom, pressure on the Pound Sterling (GBP) intensifies following another batch of disappointing data. Retail Sales fell by 1.1% MoM in October, against expectations for flat growth, while the Composite PMI dropped sharply to 50.5 from 52.2 in October. Weakness in the Services sector heavily drags overall activity, despite a positive surprise from Manufacturing, which returns to expansion at 50.2.

These developments further strengthen expectations of future policy easing from the Bank of England (BoE), as inflation cools and the labor market shows signs of fatigue. The Autumn Budget on November 26, during which Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves is expected to raise certain taxes to fill a £22 billion fiscal gap, is now the next major catalyst for the British currency.

EUR/GBP Technical Analysis: Stuck in a consolidation triangle

Chart Analysis EUR/GBP

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart. Source: FXStreet.

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/GBP trades at 0.8826, 11 pips above the day’s open, little changed on a daily basis. The 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) edges higher near 0.8806. Price holds above it, preserving a mild bullish bias. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) rises to 55, reinforcing improving momentum. A rising trend line underpins the move with support around 0.8800.

A descending trend line caps gains near 0.8829, with subsequent resistance at 0.8865. A clear break above the former would extend the rebound toward the latter, while failure to pierce the barrier could see consolidation resume back toward dynamic support.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays below 1.1550 after German and Eurozone PMIs

EUR/USD stays below 1.1550 after German and Eurozone PMIs

EUR/USD trades in a tight channel below 1.1550 in Friday's European session, following a flattish Thursday. The mixed PMI readings from Germany and the Eurozone limit the Euro's upside as investors await November PMI data for the US.

GBP/USD remains below 1.3100 as markets await US PMI reports

GBP/USD remains below 1.3100 as markets await US PMI reports

GBP/USD struggles to gather recovery momentum and trades below 1.3100 in the European session on Friday. Disappointing Retail Sales and mixed PMI figures from the UK make it difficult for the pair to gain traction. November PMI reports from the US will grab investors' attention ahead of the weekend.

Gold weakens further below $4,050 amid tempered Fed rate cut prospects

Gold weakens further below $4,050 amid tempered Fed rate cut prospects

Gold extends its steady intraday descent heading into the European session on Friday and hits a fresh daily trough, around the $4,030-$4,029 region in the last hour. Traders further scaled back their expectations for another interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in December following the delayed release of the September US Nonfarm Payrolls report on Thursday. 

US S&P Global PMI expected to show healthy business activity in November

US S&P Global PMI expected to show healthy business activity in November

S&P Global will release on Friday the November flash Purchasing Managers' Indices for most major economies, including the United States. These surveys of top private sector executives provide an early indication of the business sector’s economic health. Market participants anticipate that the Global Services PMI will print at 54.8, matching the October reading.

The tape jammed: Nvidia’s reversal exposed the fragile core

The tape jammed: Nvidia’s reversal exposed the fragile core

Nvidia’s monstrous print was supposed to be the stabilizing pole that carried markets cleanly toward year-end. Instead, it became the moment everyone realized just how far off the ground they really were amid capex saturation, supply digestion, and balance-sheet strain, precisely what you should be looking at when spending runs ahead of monetization.

Top Crypto Losers: Starknet, Telcoin and MYX Finance extend losses as Bitcoin dips below $86,000

Top Crypto Losers: Starknet, Telcoin and MYX Finance extend losses as Bitcoin dips below $86,000

Starknet (STRK), Telcoin (TEL) and MYX Finance (MYX) continued to face selling pressure on Friday as Bitcoin slipped below $86,000, dragging smaller cryptocurrencies down. According to the CoinGecko data, STRK, TEL, and MYX have corrected by more than 18% over the last 24 hours.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers