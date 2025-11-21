EUR/GBP softens to near 0.8800 ahead of UK Retail Sales, PMI releases
- EUR/GBP weakens to near 0.8815 in Friday’s early European session.
- The BoE is expected to cut interest rates in December.
- The ECB’s cautious tone could support the Euro against the Pound Sterling.
The EUR/GBP cross trades in negative territory around 0.8815 during the early European session on Friday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) edges higher against the Euro (EUR) despite growing expectations of a Bank of England (BoE) rate cut at its next monetary policy meeting in December. Traders await the flash Eurozone HCOB Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data later on Friday. Also, the flash UK S&P Global PMI and Retail Sales reports will be released.
Heightened speculation of an interest rate cut by the BoE at its next monetary policy meeting in December and UK fiscal concerns could weigh on the GBP and act as a tailwind for the cross. Traders boosted expectations for a BoE rate cut next month. Interest rate swaps data showed an 87% chance in favor of a fourth and final BoE rate reduction for the year, up from 76% last week, according to Reuters.
Additionally, uncertainty and pessimism surrounding the UK's autumn budget could weaken sentiment towards the Pound Sterling against the Euro. The UK government's Autumn Budget is scheduled for November 26 and is likely to influence the decision to wait, as the BoE awaits more clarity on its potential impact on the economy.
Traders will take more cues from the UK Retail Sales report. Any signs of hotter-than-expected inflation in the UK economy could lift the GBP against the EUR in the near term. The UK Retail Sales are expected to stay at 0% in October, compared to 0.5% in the previous reading.
The cautious remarks from the European Central Bank (ECB) might also underpin the EUR. The ECB is widely anticipated to leave the key interest rates unchanged through the end of 2026, with inflation hovering near its 2% target, stable economic growth, and unemployment at record lows. ECB Governing Council Gabriel Makhlouf said on Thursday that the current monetary policy is appropriate and any adjustment is unlikely, unless there is a material change.
Author
Lallalit Srijandorn
FXStreet
Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.