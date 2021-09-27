EUR/GBP slides to one-week lows, further below mid-0.8500s

- EUR/GBP witnessed aggressive selling on Monday and dropped to one-week lows.
- Tight German election results prompted some selling around the shared currency.
- The fuel crisis in the UK could weigh on the sterling and limit losses for the cross.
The emergence of heavy selling around the shared currency dragged the EUR/GBP cross to one-week lows, around the 0.8530-25 region during the first half of the European session.
Following an early uptick to the 0.8575-80 region, the EUR/GBP cross witnessed aggressive selling on Monday and extended last week's retracement slide from the 0.8610-15 region, or monthly tops. The centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) registered a narrow victory over incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party in a closely contested German election on Sunday. The tightness of the result means that negotiations on coalition-building are likely to be complex and time-consuming, which, in turn, took its toll on the common currency.
Apart from this, a goodish pickup in demand for the British pound turned out to be another factor that contributed to the heavily offered tone surrounding the EUR/GBP cross. That said, increasing signs of the fuel crisis in the United Kingdom might hold the GBP bulls from placing aggressive bets. In fact, the Association of petroleum retailers has said that 50-90% of its members reported having run out of fuel. Apart from this, a goodish pickup in demand for the US dollar might further collaborate to cap gains for the sterling and lend some support to the cross.
Hence, any subsequent slide is more likely to find decent support and remain limited near the key 0.8500 psychological mark amid absent relevant market moving economic releases. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break below the mentioned handle before positioning for any further depreciating move. Market participants now look forward to ECB President Christine Lagarde's speech for a fresh impetus. Later during the US session, comments by the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey might influence the GBP and also produce some short-term trading opportunities around the EUR/GBP cross.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8537
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|0.8566
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8566
|Daily SMA50
|0.8549
|Daily SMA100
|0.8569
|Daily SMA200
|0.8658
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8577
|Previous Daily Low
|0.855
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8613
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8532
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.845
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8566
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.856
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8551
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8537
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8524
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8579
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8591
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8606
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
