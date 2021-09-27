EUR/GBP slides to one-week lows, further below mid-0.8500s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP witnessed aggressive selling on Monday and dropped to one-week lows.
  • Tight German election results prompted some selling around the shared currency.
  • The fuel crisis in the UK could weigh on the sterling and limit losses for the cross.

The emergence of heavy selling around the shared currency dragged the EUR/GBP cross to one-week lows, around the 0.8530-25 region during the first half of the European session.

Following an early uptick to the 0.8575-80 region, the EUR/GBP cross witnessed aggressive selling on Monday and extended last week's retracement slide from the 0.8610-15 region, or monthly tops. The centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) registered a narrow victory over incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party in a closely contested German election on Sunday. The tightness of the result means that negotiations on coalition-building are likely to be complex and time-consuming, which, in turn, took its toll on the common currency.

Apart from this, a goodish pickup in demand for the British pound turned out to be another factor that contributed to the heavily offered tone surrounding the EUR/GBP cross. That said, increasing signs of the fuel crisis in the United Kingdom might hold the GBP bulls from placing aggressive bets. In fact, the Association of petroleum retailers has said that 50-90% of its members reported having run out of fuel. Apart from this, a goodish pickup in demand for the US dollar might further collaborate to cap gains for the sterling and lend some support to the cross.

Hence, any subsequent slide is more likely to find decent support and remain limited near the key 0.8500 psychological mark amid absent relevant market moving economic releases. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break below the mentioned handle before positioning for any further depreciating move. Market participants now look forward to ECB President Christine Lagarde's speech for a fresh impetus. Later during the US session, comments by the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey might influence the GBP and also produce some short-term trading opportunities around the EUR/GBP cross.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8537
Today Daily Change -0.0029
Today Daily Change % -0.34
Today daily open 0.8566
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8566
Daily SMA50 0.8549
Daily SMA100 0.8569
Daily SMA200 0.8658
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8577
Previous Daily Low 0.855
Previous Weekly High 0.8613
Previous Weekly Low 0.8532
Previous Monthly High 0.8599
Previous Monthly Low 0.845
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8566
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.856
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8551
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8537
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8524
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8579
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8591
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8606

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 in aftermath of German elections

EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 in aftermath of German elections

EUR/USD is trading around 1.17, struggling to rise amid the close German elections. The safe-haven dollar dropped earlier as the Evergrande crisis eased. US Durable Goods Orders and a speech by the ECB's Lagarde are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises toward 1.37 as upbeat mood outweigh petrol crisis

GBP/USD rises toward 1.37 as upbeat mood outweigh petrol crisis

GBP/USD is trading close to 1.37, benefiting from the upbeat market mood and last week's BOE hawkishness. Brexit-related shortages of petrol in the UK hurt sterling earlier. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD eyes $1767 critical supply zone

XAU/USD eyes $1767 critical supply zone

Gold is easing off the higher levels, as the risk-on market environment amid ebbing China Evergrande fears and US stimulus optimism dulls the safe-haven appeal of the bright metal.

Gold News

Huobi to stop servicing Chinese users as China vows strict crackdown on crypto

Huobi to stop servicing Chinese users as China vows strict crackdown on crypto

A few months after the cryptocurrency mining ban in China, the country issued another update last week, reiterating that digital assets are banned and crypto exchanges are prohibited.

Read more

US Durable Goods Orders August: Retail Sales have led the way

US Durable Goods Orders August: Retail Sales have led the way

The US consumer belied predictions that a slowing economy would cut into Retail Sales in August. Instead of falling 0.8% as forecast, sales jumped 0.7%. Sales outside of the production crippled auto sector were even stronger.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures