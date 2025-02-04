EUR/GBP seems vulnerable near 0.8300, one-month low ahead of BoE on Thursday

EUR/GBP remains on the back foot for the third successive day on Tuesday.

Concerns about Trump’s trade tariffs and dovish ECB weigh on the Euro.

The downside remains cushioned ahead of the BoE meeting on Thursday.

The EUR/GBP cross turns lower for the third successive day following an Asian session uptick and currently trades around the 0.8300 mark, just above a near one-month low touched the previous day. Moreover, the fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favor of bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.

The shared currency continues with its relative underperformance in the wake of concerns that US President Donald Trump would slap tariffs on goods from the European Union. This comes on top of the European Central Bank's (ECB) dovish stance, which, to a larger extent, overshadows a rise in the Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) at an annual rate of 2.5% in January.

In fact, the ECB lowered borrowing costs by 25 basis points (bps) last Thursday, as expected, and left the door open for more rate cuts by the end of this year. This is seen weighing on the Euro and validates the near-term negative outlook for the EUR/GBP cross. Traders, however, might refrain from placing aggressive bets and opt to wait for the Bank of England (BoE) meeting on Thursday.

Nevertheless, the aforementioned factors support prospects for an extension of a nearly two-week-old downtrend, suggesting that any attempted recovery might still be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped. That said, traders might still opt to move to the sidelines in the absence of any relevant macroeconomic data on Tuesday and heading into the key central bank event risk.

