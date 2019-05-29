EUR/GBP: Risks are tilted for a somewhat stronger Pound - Danske Bank

According to analysts from Danske Bank, the Pound remains fundamentally undervalued and they see that in terms of capital flows, foreign investors’ appetite for UK assets may rebound in the case of Brexit clarifications.
Key Quotes:
“Theresa May is stepping down as PM and the Conservative party is in search of a new leader. The near-term likelihood of a soft Brexit has hence declined and the GBP weakened on the back of it. We do not expect the likelihood of a hard Brexit will rise further and the risks are tilted for a somewhat stronger GBP (fading fear of hard Brexit)”.
“We do not view the political situation (yet) with the same severity as late last year, when the GBP was only slightly weaker than seen today. On this side of summer, we do not expect a convergence towards one of the (poundnegative) Brexit outcomes and hence expect very limited further weakness in GBP. Rather, from the current level, small changes in the perception of the possibility of a softer Brexit could cause a non-linear reaction in favour of GBP strength”
“The Bank of England does not seem in a hurry to raise rates in the current environment with UK leading indicators suggesting a small slowdown, inflation and wages under control, weakness in Europe and prolonged Brexit uncertainty. With other central banks on hold, we do not believe the Bank of England would want or need to push for stronger GBP, or higher rates. Hence, as of today, we see little support in a repricing via BoE.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates slumps, approaches multi-year low
The dollar enjoys a stronger demand post-Wall Street's opening, as the run toward safety persists, trading at fresh daily lows close to the multi-year one set this May at 1.1106.
GBP/USD pressured by political uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, under pressure. UK political uncertainty intensifies as the leadership contest in the Conservative Party broadens. US-Sino tensions remain high.
USD/JPY stays in range below 109.50, fails to capitalize on USD strength
The USD/JPY pair failed to take advantage of the broad USD strength in the first half of the day on Wednesday as the dismal market mood allowed the JPY to stay strong against its major rivals.
Gold prices supported in risk-off markets around 20 D EMA
Gold prices have been holding in positive territory on Wednesday with stocks in decline as global economic data continues to fall in under par while a protracted standoff between China and the U.S. amplifies global growth concerns looking forward.
It’s hard to see how a rate cut helps much in a trade war emergency
We don’t know how to judge the inverted yield curve at the 3-month/10-year. Bloomberg reports “the yield gap between three-month and 10-year Treasuries -- often watched as an early signal of pending recession -- fell to a 2007 low of minus 13 basis points Wednesday.”