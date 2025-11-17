TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/GBP retreats from highs as Sterling firms on profit-taking, BoE comments

  • EUR/GBP is under pressure after hitting fresh year-to-date highs near 0.8865 on Friday.
  • Sterling firms despite a quiet UK calendar, supported by light profit-taking on recent Euro gains.
  • BoE’s Mann flags persistent upside inflation risks, offering mild support to the Pound.
EUR/GBP retreats from highs as Sterling firms on profit-taking, BoE comments
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) weakens against the British Pound (GBP) on Monday, with EUR/GBP extending its pullback after climbing to fresh year-to-date highs near 0.8865 on Friday, as traders react to contrasting signals from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE).

At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.8806, with no fresh economic releases on either side. Sterling is firmer on the day, helped by light profit-taking on the recent Euro rally amid lingering uncertainty ahead of the UK’s November 26 budget.

Sterling also found a mild lift from hawkish-leaning remarks by BoE policymaker Catherine Mann earlier in the day. Mann warned that the UK is operating in “a more shock-ridden environment,” saying recent shocks continue to give “an upward bias to inflation.”

She noted that firms are “continuing to factor in inflation into pricing,” adding that underlying inflation dynamics show “upside risk.” While she acknowledged that wage normalization is underway, Mann said central banks will still “have to lean against upward bias.”

On the Euro side, ECB commentary offered little support to the Euro. Vice-President Luis de Guindos said he expects inflation “to converge towards the target,” and noted that wage dynamics are “going in the right direction,” while highlighting that the Eurozone’s fiscal challenge remains “a key vulnerability.”

In separate remarks, ECB’s Sleijpen said inflation risks for the Euro Area are “balanced,” reiterating that current data show the economy is “in a good place” and that monetary policy is also “in a good place.”

Beyond central-bank remarks, the European Commission’s latest projections pointed to a mixed growth path for the bloc. The EU now expects Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to rise 1.3% in 2025, an upgrade from the previous 0.9% estimate, but lowered its 2026 forecast to 1.2% from 1.4%, with growth seen at 1.4% in 2027. Germany’s 2026 outlook was nudged slightly higher to 1.2% from 1.1%, while the Eurozone budget deficit is projected at 3.2% in 2025 and widening to 3.4% by 2027.

Looking ahead, attention turns to the upcoming inflation releases, with the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Eurozone Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) due on Wednesday.

Pound Sterling Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.19%-0.01%0.36%0.06%0.53%0.22%0.15%
EUR-0.19%-0.21%0.18%-0.13%0.34%0.03%-0.03%
GBP0.00%0.21%0.37%0.07%0.54%0.23%0.17%
JPY-0.36%-0.18%-0.37%-0.30%0.18%-0.14%-0.20%
CAD-0.06%0.13%-0.07%0.30%0.47%0.15%0.10%
AUD-0.53%-0.34%-0.54%-0.18%-0.47%-0.31%-0.38%
NZD-0.22%-0.03%-0.23%0.14%-0.15%0.31%-0.06%
CHF-0.15%0.03%-0.17%0.20%-0.10%0.38%0.06%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD deflates to daily lows near 1.1580

EUR/USD deflates to daily lows near 1.1580

EUR/USD is still on the back foot on Monday, trading below the 1.1600 support as we get closer to the closing bell in Europe. In the meantime, the US Dollar is firming up again with risk appetite looking shaky, and markets are steadily trimming their expectations for a December Fed rate cut. All of that is keeping the pair’s recovery attempts pretty shallow.

GBP/USD stays on the defensive around 1.3160

GBP/USD stays on the defensive around 1.3160

GBP/USD is now losing some ground, adding to Friday’s pullback near 1.3160 against the backdrop of the marked bounce in the Greenback. Meanwhile, the overall sentiment surrounding the British Pound remains cautious as UK fiscal worries continue to linger in the background.

Gold in wait-and-see mode below $4,100

Gold in wait-and-see mode below $4,100

Gold is going nowhere fast on Monday, shuttling between modest gains and slight losses while hovering just above $4,000 an ounce. Recent remarks from key FOMC officials didn’t show much appetite for further rate cuts, prompting traders to scale back expectations for another Fed move, and leaving the precious metal without a clear driver for now.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold near support amid continued capitulation, deleveraging 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold near support amid continued capitulation, deleveraging 

Bitcoin offers subtle signs of recovery, trading above $95,000 at the time of writing on Monday. Altcoins, including Ethereu and Ripple, are making recovery attempts, following in BTC's footsteps, with ETH hovering below $3,200 and XRP trading around $2.27.

The week ahead: US economic data back in focus, and can Nvidia save the day for tech?

The week ahead: US economic data back in focus, and can Nvidia save the day for tech?

At the start of a new week, the market mood has calmed. US stock futures are pointing to small gains later on Monday, after a sharp sell off on Friday, European stock index futures are mostly flat at the start of the week.

Chainlink bulls defend key support, but low retail interest signals caution

Chainlink bulls defend key support, but low retail interest signals caution

Chainlink trades above $14.00 on Monday, as the cryptocurrency market generally recovers from last week’s volatility. LINK faces declining retail interest amid a weak derivatives market characterised by suppressed Open Interest.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers