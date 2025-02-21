EUR/GBP remains silent near 0.8300 ahead of key data release from Eurozone, UK

The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.

Meanwhile, traders are closely watching the preliminary HCOB Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for the Eurozone and Germany, set for release on Friday. On the UK front, attention will be on the upcoming Retail Sales data.

However, ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel stated on Wednesday that the central bank might announce a "halt" in its monetary expansion cycle, as inflation risks have "skewed to the upside" while borrowing costs have significantly eased. Schnabel cautioned that domestic inflation remains "high" and wage growth is "still elevated," particularly amid "new shocks to energy prices."

The EUR/GBP cross may lose ground due to rising expectations of further interest rate reductions from the European Central Bank (ECB). Analysts expect the European Central Bank (ECB) to deliver quarter-point cuts at every meeting until mid-2025. That would bring the deposit rate to 2.0%.

The Pound Sterling (GBP) tried to gain traction after a hotter-than-expected UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for January was released on Wednesday. Governor Bailey had already indicated that a short-term inflation spike, driven by volatile energy prices, wouldn’t be persistent.

EUR/GBP maintains its position following gains in the previous session, trading around 0.8290 during the Asian hours on Friday. The currency cross gained ground as traders remained cautious due to ongoing concerns about the UK’s economic outlook . Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey warned this week that economic growth is expected to remain sluggish, with a softening labor market.

