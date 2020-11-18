EUR/GBP remains on the defensive near weekly lows, below mid-0.8900s

- EUR/GBP remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.
- Hopes of a last-minute Brexit deal continued lending some support to the pound.
- Weaker USD benefitted the shared currency and helped limit losses for the cross.
The EUR/GBP cross remained depressed through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its weekly trading range, just below mid-0.8900s.
The cross added to the previous day's losses and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The downfall also marks the third day of a negative move in the previous four and was sponsored by the British pound's relative outperformance against its European counterpart.
The sterling remained well supported by hopes that Britain and the European Union could reach a Brexit divorce agreement by the beginning of next week. Adding to this, Wednesday's higher-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures further underpinned the pound and exerted some downward pressure on the EUR/GBP cross.
On the other hand, the shared currency benefitted from the emergence of some selling around the US dollar and seemed rather unaffected by the final version of the Eurozone consumer inflation figures. This, in turn, seemed to be the only factor that helped limit further losses for the EUR/GBP cross, at least for now.
Investors might also be reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait for fresh Brexit updates before positioning for the next leg of a directional move. It is worth reporting that EU negotiators are reportedly due to update envoys of the bloc's 27 member states on the latest in trade talks with Britain at 0700 GMT on Friday.
Hence, any subsequent fall is more likely to find decent support, rather attract some dip-buying near the 0.8900 round-figure mark. That said, a convincing breakthrough will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for a fall back towards testing last week's swing lows, around the 0.8860 region.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8941
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|0.8954
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9004
|Daily SMA50
|0.9075
|Daily SMA100
|0.9045
|Daily SMA200
|0.8937
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8987
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8948
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9048
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8861
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8984
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8963
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8972
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8938
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8923
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8899
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8978
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9002
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9018
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward as markets grapple with two covid narratives
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.19 as markets are torn between rising coronavirus cases and hopes for an upcoming vaccine. ECB President Lagarde said that immunization is not a game-changer for the bank's forecasts. EZ inflation met estimates with -0.3%.
GBP/USD extends its gains amid Brexit hopes, upbeat CPI
GBP/USD has been moving above 1.3250 as hopes for a Brexit deal next week keep the pound bid. UK CPI beat estimates with 0.7% in October. Coronavirus developments are eyed.
Breaking: Bitcoin price majestically rockets past $18,000 as $20,000 beckons
Bitcoin rally is in full swing as investors anticipate a final leg up to $20,000. The flagship cryptocurrency has in the last couple of weeks broken key barriers to top $18,000 on Wednesday towards the end of the Asian session.
XAU/USD slides below ascending channel/bearish flag support
Gold extended this week's rejection slide from the vicinity of the $1900 mark and remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The intraday selling bias picked up pace during the European session and dragged the commodity to fresh weekly lows, around the $1863 region in the last hour.
WTI extends the bounce to test $42 ahead of EIA data
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is extending its Asian bounce in the European session, backed by a recovery in the risk sentiment and broad-based US dollar weakness.