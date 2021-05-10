EUR/GBP remains heavily offered below mid-0.8600s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP came under some intense selling pressure on the first day of a new trading week.
  • The outcome of the Scottish Parliament election contributed to the sterling’s outperformance.
  • Upbeat Eurozone Sentix  Investor Confidence failed to impress bulls or lend any support.

The EUR/GBP cross maintained its heavily offered tone through the first half of the European session and refreshed daily lows, around the 0.8630-25 region in the last hour.

The cross witnessed aggressive selling on the first day of a new trading week and dropped back closer to last week's swing lows amid a strong pickup in demand for the British pound. The outcome of the Scottish Parliament election, where SNP fell short of winning the absolute majority, helped ease the UK political risks.

In fact, Nicola Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party (SNP) recorded its fourth consecutive victory and won on 64 seats – one short of an outright majority. This was seen as a key factor behind the sterling's relative outperformance against its European counterpart and exerted fresh downward pressure on the EUR/GBP cross.

This comes on the back of the optimistic outlook for the UK economy amid the gradual easing of restrictions. The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to make a statement later today on the further reopening of the economy, which should now play a key role in influencing the EUR/GBP cross and provide some trading impetus.

On the other hand, the shared currency was seen consolidating in a range amid a modest US dollar strength and seemed unimpressed by Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index. The gauge jumped to 21.0 in May, beating consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 14 by a big margin, though did little to lend any support to the EUR/GBP cross.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8634
Today Daily Change -0.0066
Today Daily Change % -0.76
Today daily open 0.87
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8675
Daily SMA50 0.8621
Daily SMA100 0.8742
Daily SMA200 0.889
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8701
Previous Daily Low 0.8666
Previous Weekly High 0.8711
Previous Weekly Low 0.8624
Previous Monthly High 0.872
Previous Monthly Low 0.8472
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8687
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8679
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8677
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8654
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8642
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8712
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8724
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8748

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new to trading or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!
Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends gains amid dollar weakness

EUR/USD extends gains amid dollar weakness

EUR/USD has bounced above 1.2150 as the US dollar resumes its decline in the aftermath of Friday's weak job figures. Uncertainty about the ECB's policy somewhat weighs on the currency while the upbeat Sentix Investor Confidence supports it.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD soars toward 1.41 after UK elections, US Nonfarm Payrolls

GBP/USD soars toward 1.41 after UK elections, US Nonfarm Payrolls

GBP/USD has hit a new three-month high near 1.41 after the SNP failed to win a majority in Scotland and as the UK is set to extend its reopening. The dollar is still suffering from Friday's weak jobs report.

GBP/USD News

Gold ignores US dollar’s dead cat bounce to pick up bids above $1,830

Gold ignores US dollar’s dead cat bounce to pick up bids above $1,830

Gold defends $1,830, up 0.20% intraday around $1,834.68, as traders prepare for Monday’s European session. In doing so, gold prices react to the US dollar’s failures to keep early Asia’s corrective pullback from the lowest since late February.

Gold News

Ethereum price shatters $4,000 to set up another all-time high

Ethereum price shatters $4,000 to set up another all-time high

Ethereum price created a new all-time high at $4,074.99. A continuation of this upswing could push ETH  to the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at $4,240. Despite a slew of all-time highs, the funding rate for the altcoin pioneer seems to remain relatively low.

More Dogecoin News

S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Fed to markets, we have your back never mind the jobs report!

S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Fed to markets, we have your back never mind the jobs report!

Well after a fairly sluggish start to the week things certainly sprang to life on Friday as a brutal employment report was a catalyst for a strong rally! Go figure. Well, the logic is actually not as stupid as it first appears. Bears have been hibernating and face possible extinction.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures