EUR/GBP remains depressed below 0.8400 mark, downside seems cushioned ahead of ECB

- EUR/GBP edged lower on Thursday and snapped four days of the winning streak to a multi-week high.
- The pullback could be solely attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the ECB policy meeting.
- Investors will also keep a close watch on fresh developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The EUR/GBP cross remained on the defensive through the early European session and was last seen trading near the daily low, just a few pips below the 0.8400 mark.
The cross edged lower on Thursday and moved away from the four-week high touched in the previous day, stalling this week's massive rally from the 0.8200 mark, or the lowest level since June 2016. The downtick lacked any obvious catalyst and could be solely attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the key European Central Bank (ECB) meeting.
The downside, however, seemed limited amid reviving hopes for a diplomatic resolution to end the war in Ukraine. Given its geographical proximity, the optimism helped ease concerns that the European economy would suffer the most from the spillover effects of the Ukraine crisis. This should act as a tailwind for the shared currency and the EUR/GBP cross.
On the other hand, the emergence of some US dollar dip-buying weighed on the British pound. This might further contribute to limiting any meaningful corrective slide for the EUR/GBP cross. Nevertheless, the pair, for now, seems to have snapped four successive days of the winning streak as investors await the latest ECB policy decision for a fresh impetus.
The recent geopolitical developments might do little to force the ECB to change its hawkish stance amid the record-high consumer inflation. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the EUR/GBP cross remains to the upside. That said, the risk of a further escalation of tensions between Russia and the West warrants some caution for bulls.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8386
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|0.8396
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8347
|Daily SMA50
|0.8358
|Daily SMA100
|0.8421
|Daily SMA200
|0.8486
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8418
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8316
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8383
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8231
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8478
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8285
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8379
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8355
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8335
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8275
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8234
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8437
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8478
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8538
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
