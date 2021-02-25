EUR/GBP recovers further from one-year lows, climbs to mid-0.8600s

- EUR/GBP gained some positive traction and built on the overnight bounce from one-year lows.
- The euro benefitted from weaker USD and better-than-expected German Gfk Consumer Climate.
- The British pound was seen consolidating its recent strong gains and did little to influence the cross.
The EUR/GBP cross edged higher through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its weekly trading range, around mid-0.8600s.
The cross witnessed some short-covering move on Thursday and has now recovered over 100 pips from one-year lows, around the 0.8540 region touched in the previous session. As investors digest a delay in the COVID-19 vaccine in Europe, the shared currency gained strong positive traction amid a broad-based US dollar weakness.
The euro got an additional boost following the release of the German GfK Consumer Climate Index, which improved to -12.9 in February from the previous month's upwardly revised reading of -15.5. This, in turn, was seen as the key factor that assisted the EUR/GBP cross to recover its weekly losses to the lowest level since February 2020.
On the other hand, the British pound was seen consolidating its recent strong gains to almost three-years against its American counterpart and did little to influence the EUR/GBP cross. That said, the impressive pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in the UK and the government's plan to ease lockdown should help limit any meaningful slide for the sterling.
This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the EUR/GBP cross has bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further appreciating move. Nevertheless, the ongoing momentum looks strong enough to push the cross further towards testing a one-month-old descending trend-line resistance near the 0.8700 mark.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8652
|Today Daily Change
|0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53
|Today daily open
|0.8606
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8739
|Daily SMA50
|0.8879
|Daily SMA100
|0.8947
|Daily SMA200
|0.899
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8616
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8539
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8751
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.864
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9085
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8812
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8569
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8587
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8558
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.851
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8481
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8635
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8664
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8711
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
