- The single currency trims two consecutive days’ losses, despite BoE’s prospects of a hike rate.
- ECB Christine Lagarde reinforces that “inflation is largely transitory.”
- ECB and BoE divergence could benefit the British pound versus the single currency.
- EUR/GBP: To extend its slump towards the 0.8385 mark – SocGen.
The EUR/GBP recovers from two days in a row loss, climb 0.27%, trading at 0.8457 during the New York session at the time of writing. Despite rising inflationary pressures, downbeat macroeconomic data from China, and tightening central banks’ monetary policy, the market sentiment is upbeat. The most significant US stock indexes record gains between 0.16% and 0.76%, except for the Dow Jones Industrial, down 0.15%.
European Central Bank and Bank of England divergence boosts the GBP versus the EUR
On Saturday, October 16, the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, said that “inflation is largely transitory” after delivering the 2021 Per Jacobsson Lecture at the IMF. Lagarde added that the ECB pays “very close attention” to wage negotiations and other effects that could permanently drive prices.
Meanwhile, over the weekend, the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey reiterated that the Bank of England “Will have to act” to curb inflationary pressures.
The UK economic docket featured the Rightmove House Price Index for October, which expanded 1.8% and 6.5% monthly and annual, respectively, higher than the previous reading.
That said, the central bank policy divergence seems to favor the British pound. Portrayed by the move from the October 10 high at 0.8517 towards the October 15 low at 0.8422, it suggests that downward pressures are mounting on the pair, on the expectations of a Bank of England interest rate hike, that could boost the GBP against the shared currency.
EUR/GBP: To extend its slump towards the 0.8385 mark – SocGen
According to analysts at Société Générale, a close below 0.8450 on Friday suggests that downward momentum persists at the EUR/GBP pair: “Holding below 0.8550, EUR/GBP could head lower towards projections of 0.8385.”
“Lower band of the consolidation zone since 2016 at 0.8300/0.8270 and 0.8200 are next significant support levels.”
EUR/GBP key additional LEVELS TO WATCH
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8457
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|0.8434
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8537
|Daily SMA50
|0.8542
|Daily SMA100
|0.8555
|Daily SMA200
|0.8619
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8487
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8424
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8519
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8424
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8658
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8501
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8448
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8463
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.841
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8385
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8347
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8473
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8511
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8536
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pares early losses, looks for direction around 1.1600
EUR/USD dropped to 1.1570 area in the early trading hours of the European session but managed to recover toward 1.1600 as investors look for a fresh catalyst that can help them determine the next short-term direction.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3700 supported by BoE rate hike bets
GBP/USD started the new week on the back foot and declined toward 1.3700 before staging a rebound. Ahead of Wednesday's UK inflation report, money markets are pricing in an 89% chance of a 25 basis points rate hike in November.
Gold bears retain control despite sideways trading
Dismal Chinese data undermined the market’s mood at the beginning of the week. US Treasury yields will likely lead the way in a light macroeconomic week. XAU/USD is trading between Fibonacci levels, but the risk is skewed to the downside.
Shiba Inu warns of lower prices as SHIB might test $0.000022
Shiba Inu price continues to consolidate after making massive gains. A false breakout above an ascending triangle could trigger a deeper corrective move. Strong support exists if a deeper pullback does occur.
AMC stock price: AMC Entertainment extends gains as Halloween Kills hits theaters
NYSE:AMC gained 1.67% during Friday’s trading session. AMC Apes are celebrating Ken Griffin’s birthday in a unique way. Meme stocks cool off to close out a hot week.