EUR/GBP: Range low at 0.8931 is exposed – Commerzbank

EUR/GBP snaps two-day losing streak after hovering over its range low at 0.8931 and is posting small gains on Thursday to trade just below the 0.8960 mark. A break below 0.8931 would leave the June low at 0.8864 exposed, Commerzbank’s Karen Jones reports.

Key quotes

“EUR/GBP is under pressure in the range and attention has once again slipped to the 0.8931 July low last week.”

“Rallies have so far been thwarted by the 0.9062 resistance line and this guards the 0.9150/78 recent highs.”

“A slide below the 0.8931 would target the June low at 0.8864.”