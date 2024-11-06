EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Falls back down to floor of range

- EUR/GBP has sold-off back down to the lows of its short-term range.
- It is probably in a sideways trend and is likely to encounter stubborn support at the range lows.
EUR/GBP declines all the way back down to the base of its six-week range (red dashed line on chart) at roughly 0.8311; it is likely to encounter firm support at the level.
EUR/GBP 4-hour Chart
The pair is probably in a short-term sideways trend and given the technical analysis principle that “the trend is your friend” the odds favor an extension of this range-bound price action.
Therefore, if EUR/GBP stops selling off at the range floor and starts to bounce higher it would confirm that the sideways trend was extending. That said, price has not slowed its descent yet, is still pushing lower and showing no signs of a bounce.
If the bearish behavior continues and EUR/GBP breaks decisively below the 0.8311 floor, it would suggest the medium and long-term downtrends were reasserting themselves, and the pair was likely to fall further. However, it should be noted these levels represent over two-year lows for the pair.
Nevertheless, a clean break below them, by a longer-than-average daily candlestick below the 0.8311 lows, or perhaps by three consecutive red candles, would confirm a decisive breakdown. Such a move would probably then lead to a sell-off to around the 0.8240 level, this being the 61.8% Fibonacci extension of the height of the range extrapolated lower.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
