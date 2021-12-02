EUR/GBP Price Analysis: The break of an ascending triangle in the 4-hour chart targets 0.8570

- The British pound recovered some ground against the EUR.
- The 4-hour chart shows the formation of an ascending triangle that would target the 0.8580-0.8580 area once broken.
The British pound has regained some strength against the shared currency, advancing after losing for five consecutive days. The EUR/GBP pair falls moderately during the New York session, down 0.36%, trading at 0.8497 at the time of writing.
In the overnight session, the EUR/GBP pair tested the December 1 high at 0.8530. However, the upward move was faded, retreating towards the S1 daily pivot at 0.8498, which coincidentally confluences with the 100-hour simple moving average. In the last couple of hours, the pair seesawed between tie 0.8490-0.8524, steady around that range.
EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/GBP has an upward bias, as portrayed by the 4-hour chart. In this timeframe, the simple moving averages (SMA’s) reside below the spot price, although in disorder. From top to bottom lies the 200-SMA at 0.8468, the 100-SMA at 0.8462, and the 50-SMA at 0.8452.
Also, it is essential to notice the formation of an ascending triangle that has bullish implications, that in the outcome of breaking higher, would target 0.8570-0.8580. Nevertheless, the last candlestick, pushed lower, breaking the bottom upslope support trendline, would negate the chart pattern on the outcome of being broken.
If the EUR/GBP continues falling, it will negate the triangle formation, leaving as the first support the SMA’s confluence in the 0.8452-0.8470 range. The breach of the latter would expose the 0.8400 figure, followed by the year-to-date low at 0.8380
In the outcome of regaining the triangle-bottom-upslope trendline, the first resistance would be 0.8525. Once that level is broken, the next supply zone would be 0.8541, followed by the 0.8570-0.8580 range.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8497
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|0.8528
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8481
|Daily SMA50
|0.849
|Daily SMA100
|0.8519
|Daily SMA200
|0.8563
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8529
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8493
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8496
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8381
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8595
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8381
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8515
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8507
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8504
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.848
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8468
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.854
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8552
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8576
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
