EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Recapturing 100-HMA is critical for additional recovery

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • EUR/GBP attempts a bounce after the ascending triangle breakdown on the 1H chart.
  • RSI has recovered from lows but remains below the 50 level.
  • Bulls are looking to regain the 100-HMA ahead of German ZEW.

EUR/GBP has stalled its decline near 0.8640 but the recovery attempts appear shallow, as the technical picture continues to paint a dour outlook.

Immediate attention turns towards the German ZEW Survey for fresh trading impetus. Meanwhile, the pair is looking to recapture the critical support now resistance at 0.8655.

The level is the convergence of the 100-hourly moving average (HMA) and the ascending triangle support.

Note that the cross confirmed an ascending triangle breakdown on the hourly chart in the last hour.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has reversed sharply from the lows but remains below the midline, suggesting that the bearish bias remains intact.

A failure to find acceptance above the 100-DMA resistance area could reinforce the selling pressure, with a test of the 0.8600 levels likely on the cards.

Further south, the upward-sloping 200-HMA support at 0.8586 could be challenged, below which the 0.8550 psychological level will be put at risk.

EUR/GBP: Hourly chart

However, if the recovery picks up pace, the buyers could target the horizontal 21-HMA at 0.8661.

The next upside target for the bulls is seen at 0.8669, where the 50-HMA aligns.

EUR/GBP: Additional levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8651
Today Daily Change -0.0018
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 0.8669
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8581
Daily SMA50 0.8637
Daily SMA100 0.8809
Daily SMA200 0.8925
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8695
Previous Daily Low 0.864
Previous Weekly High 0.8697
Previous Weekly Low 0.8472
Previous Monthly High 0.8674
Previous Monthly Low 0.8503
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8661
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8674
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8641
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8613
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8585
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8697
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8724
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8752

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Stop losing your money! 
Learn to trade with us!

24/7 signals + Webinars    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD eases below 1.1900 as USD rises with yields, US CPI eyed

EUR/USD eases below 1.1900 as USD rises with yields, US CPI eyed

EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1900, as the US dollar rebounds in tandem with the Treasury yields amid rising inflation expectations. Europe's covid concerns continue to undermine the euro. German ZEW and US CPI awaited. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends fall after UK GDP misses estiamtes

GBP/USD extends fall after UK GDP misses estiamtes

GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation is eyed.

GBP/USD News

Gold defends 21-DMA support amid USD rebound, US CPI eyed

Gold defends 21-DMA support amid USD rebound, US CPI eyed

Gold sees some signs of life amid weaker Treasury yields. The yellow metal fell nearly $11 on Monday, extending its two days of declines, as the Treasury yields reversed course and edged slightly higher following a good three-year note auction.

Gold News

Bitcoin a “caged bull” with little resistance ahead as BTC still in price discovery mode

Bitcoin a “caged bull” with little resistance ahead as BTC still in price discovery mode

Bitcoin price continues to struggle to reach a record high above $60,000. However, BTC demand and on-chain data suggest a bullish outlook for the pioneer cryptocurrency. Bloomberg analyst Mike McGlone indicates Bitcoin is in price discovery, far from reaching the cycle top.

Read more

Weekly outlook: Inflation in the spotlight

Weekly outlook: Inflation in the spotlight

Inflation and inflation expectations are likely to be in the spotlight in the coming week. We saw a decline in US inflation expectations this week and with that, a decline in bond yields that pressured the dollar.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures