EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Pair hovers around 0.8330, bearish outlook intact

- The EUR/GBP has steadily declined over the past trading days.
- The RSI and MACD are both suggesting that selling pressure is rising.
- Oversold conditions might prompt an upward correction.
The EUR/GBP pair has been in a steady decline over the past trading days and fell to 0.8330 on Thursday with 0.30% losses.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is suggesting that selling pressure is rising, with the RSI value at 33, in the near oversold area, and a declining slope. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also suggests that selling pressure is rising, with the MACD histogram red and rising.
EUR/GBP Daily Chart
Based on the current technical picture, the EUR/GBP pair is likely to remain under pressure in the near term. The bears seem to be in control, and the bulls need to break above the 0.8400 resistance level to regain control. If the bears manage to break below the 0.8300 support level, the pair could fall further. However, with indicators flashing oversold signals, traders shouldn't take off the table an upward correction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates its recovery and retargets 1.1200
Further improvement in the risk-associated universe lends extra wings to EUR/USD, sending it to daily tops around 1.1190 on the back of the tepid decline in the US Dollar on Thursday.
GBP/USD clinches fresh 2024 highs around 1.3430
Further upside sees GBP/USD rise past the 1.3400 barrier and revisit levels last traded in March 2022 in response to the firm risk appetite trend and the small losses in the Greenback.
Gold holding at higher ground at around $2,670
Gold breaks to new high of $2,673 on Thursday. Falling interest rates globally, intensifying geopolitical conflicts and heightened Fed easing bets are the main factors.
Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad, Bitpanda deputy CEO: “Crypto needs Gary Gensler gone”
Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad is the deputy CEO at Bitpanda, a broker based in Europe with more than five million users. At the European Blockchain Convention held in Barcelona, the executive shared with FXStreet his views on the current state of the crypto industry and its regulation.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.