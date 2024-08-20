EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Neutral to bearish bias, eyes on crossover

The EUR/GBP pair has been consolidating within the range of 0.8500-0.8550. A breach above 0.8550 could signal a bullish trend, while a drop below 0.8500 might increase the likelihood of continued downward movement. Key support levels to monitor include 0.8450 and 0.8400, while resistance levels to consider include 0.8580 and 0.8600.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains flat at 54, indicating moderate selling pressure. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is forming rising red bars, pointing to growing bearish momentum and the possibility of a strong reversal. Volume patterns have been mixed, with lower volume in recent sessions compared to earlier spikes in the month.

In Tuesday's session, the EUR/GBP pair modestly fell to 0.8525, continuing its range-bound movement. Technical indicators provide contradictory signals, suggesting a neutral outlook with a slight bearish bias. On the positive side, a bullish catalyst might be a crossover between the 20 and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) at the 0.8500 level.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.