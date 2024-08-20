EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Neutral to bearish bias, eyes on crossover

- EUR/GBP declined to 0.8525 during Tuesday's session, within an ongoing range-bound movement.
- Indicators project conflicting cues but overall suggest a steady selling pressure.
- The cross is about to close a bullish crossover between the 20 and 100-day SMA which would be a buy signal.
In Tuesday's session, the EUR/GBP pair modestly fell to 0.8525, continuing its range-bound movement. Technical indicators provide contradictory signals, suggesting a neutral outlook with a slight bearish bias. On the positive side, a bullish catalyst might be a crossover between the 20 and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) at the 0.8500 level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains flat at 54, indicating moderate selling pressure. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is forming rising red bars, pointing to growing bearish momentum and the possibility of a strong reversal. Volume patterns have been mixed, with lower volume in recent sessions compared to earlier spikes in the month.
EUR/GBP daily chart
The EUR/GBP pair has been consolidating within the range of 0.8500-0.8550. A breach above 0.8550 could signal a bullish trend, while a drop below 0.8500 might increase the likelihood of continued downward movement. Key support levels to monitor include 0.8450 and 0.8400, while resistance levels to consider include 0.8580 and 0.8600.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to new 2024-high above 1.1100
EUR/USD stretches higher in the second half of the day on Tuesday and trades above 1.1100 for the first time in 2024. The US Dollar stays under persistent selling pressure and allows the pair to push higher despite the mixed action seen in Wall Street.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3000, closes in on yearly peak
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum and closes in on the annual-high it set at 1.3045 in July. The broad-based US Dollar (USD) weakness fuels the pair's rally as investors await comments from Federal Reserve officials.
Gold advances to new record high above $2,520
Gold extends its uptrend and trades at a fresh record high above $2,520 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 3.9%, allowing XAU/USD to continue to stretch higher.
Tether to launch USDT on Aptos blockchain
Aptos announced on Tuesday that Tether is launching its USDT stablecoin on the Aptos blockchain. This move is positive for Aptos as stablecoins such as USDT act as a bridge between the crypto assets and fiat currencies.
Canadian headline CPI matched estimates in July
According to a report from Statistics Canada on Tuesday, annual inflation in Canada, as indicated by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), held steady at 2.5% in July, falling short of market expectations.